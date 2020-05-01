What to quaran-stream on Hulu if you’re running out of shows to watch

Staying indoors for days on end can be a strange experience, and even more so when it’s because of a government-mandated lockdown. However, such is the reality faced by most of the country right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has inevitably brought up mixed feelings for those of us who are stuck at home all day.

But as you may have discovered, being in isolation also gives you the opportunity to binge-watch your favorite shows (and those you’ve been “meaning to watch” for months). And if your moods have been all over the place — oscillating between boredom, happiness, and loneliness — there’s no better way to take your mind off the current situation than to dive into the lives of some interesting characters. To help you do so, we rounded up the eight best TV series to quaran-stream on Hulu now, with options to match every quarantine mood.

From the buzzy Normal People to ultimate classics like Seinfeld, these shows will suit all the emotions you’ve felt while social distancing. And if you’ve run through them already, we also listed 10 more entertaining picks from the streaming service that never get old, including Broad City, Ugly Betty, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. What’s more, for a limited time, anyone with a Hulu subscription can access hit HBO titles — like Veep, Barry, Succession, The Sopranos, and Silicon Valley — at no extra cost via its HBO Unlocked program.

Hulu’s subscriptions start at $5.99 per month, and the streamer is currently running a lengthy one-month free trial period for new signups, giving you plenty of time to stream all of the choices below. Keep scrolling to discover the best shows you can quaran-stream on Hulu now, and check out more of EW’s quarantining TV picks here.

If you’re missing your S.O.: Normal People

Love is a messy thing. It thrills us, hurts us, makes us feel normal, and makes us do strange things. But above all, it connects us — and that powerful connection is at the heart of Sally Rooney’s sophomore novel, Normal People, one of 2019’s most popular books on both sides of the Atlantic (and EW’s pick for best book of 2019). It’s since been adapted into an astounding series by Hulu and BBC that’s just as good — if not better, in certain areas — than its original source. The story follows Connell Waldron and Marianne Sheridan, two Irish high school students who start a love affair. He, the popular jock, insists on keeping their relationship a secret for fear that his friends will reject him as much as they do her, an intelligent but despised loner. They break up, only to find themselves drawn back to one another when they fall into each other’s orbits again in college. The series follows the duo over the next four years, where their connection prevents them from ever leaving each other alone.

Yes, there’s a lot of sex involved, but it’s never gratuitous and is treated with refreshing care. With Rooney’s novel being an extremely internal look at both characters’ psyches, the show relies on its leads (relative newcomers Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones) to carry the scenes, which they do thanks to their breathtaking chemistry. All 12 half-hour episodes were released this past Wednesday, making it perfect for binge-watching. But fair warning: They might just break your heart.

If you’re looking for a thrill: Killing Eve

Image zoom BBC America

It’s hard to nail down exactly what genre Killing Eve belongs in. Drama? Comedy? Thriller? Perhaps it’s all of the above, and this blurring of genre lines is what makes this BBC America show such a wild ride. Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and subsequently helmed by different female showrunners, Killing Eve puts an irreverent and feminine spin on the tried-and-true formula of cat-and-mouse espionage thrillers. Sandra Oh brings an earnestness and hunger to the show as MI6 agent Eve Polastri, who’s tasked with catching international assassin Villanelle, played by breakout star Jodie Comer. Waller-Bridge’s sense of humor and penchant for the unexpected makes Killing Eve one of the best shows to watch if you’re looking to be surprised, and seasons 1 and 2 are both available on Hulu. Once you’ve blazed through them, catch new episodes every Sunday night on BBC America (which you can watch for free via Sling TV).

If you’re in need of a laugh: Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Image zoom JORDIN ALTHAUS/FOX

Seven years since its premiere, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is still going strong. Come for Andy Samberg’s hilarious rendition of “I Want It That Way,” stay for the top-notch ensemble performance and Andre Braugher saying “Hot damn!” The show, by The Good Place creator Michael Schur, is perfect for fans of feel-good workplace comedies like The Office and Parks and Recreation. Every single actor is excellent here, but none perhaps as much as Braugher’s robotic, accidentally hilarious Captain Holt. Watch every season on Hulu now — including last week’s season 7 finale.

If you’re in need of more laughs: What We Do in the Shadows

Image zoom Matthias Clamer/FX

Based on Taika Waititi’s underground hit movie of the same name, What We Do in the Shadows follows a household of vampires living in modern-day Staten Island. It’s a ridiculous premise that showrunner Jemaine Clement leans into with hilarious results, and the show is anchored by big laugh performances from the cast. Waititi himself pops up to reprise his original role, alongside other guest stars such as Tilda Swinton, Wesley Snipes, Nick Kroll, and Evan Rachel Wood. If you’ve already run through the first season, season 2 just premiered via FX on Hulu, too.

If you’re already in a summer mood: High Fidelity

Image zoom Phillip Caruso/Hulu

When High Fidelity first premiered in February, this writer couldn’t help but ask why the show didn’t premiere in May instead. With its easygoing, feel-good premise and wardrobe choices, it seemed right for Hulu’s remake of the classic 2000 movie of the same name to launch closer to summer. Alas, summer 2020 is just around the corner, and High Fidelity is now even more worthy of a lockdown binge for those who miss mingling with strangers in a bar or sharing a late-night pizza with friends. Starring Zoë Kravitz as Rob (who was played by John Cusack in the film), High Fidelity takes us through the turmoils of a millennial trying to find love in New York. Kravitz portrays Rob with an air of cool nonchalance that when peeled away, reveals her depth and insecurities, but it’s Da'Vine Joy Randolph, playing the tough but vulnerable Cherise, who really steals the show. And of course, the music is superb, making the show and all its 10 episodes a breezy stream for those who can’t wait for summer already.

If you’re in need of a good yell: The Thick of It

Image zoom Everett Collection

We get it — being stuck indoors all day with your family, significant other, or that roommate you found on Craigslist can be overwhelming. So if you’re looking for a show that’ll help you unleash your inner frustrations (and/or rage), look no further than The Thick of It. While creator Armando Iannucci went on to produce Veep to critical acclaim stateside, The Thick of It still remains edgier, darker, and yes, funnier, than its American cousin. The key to the show? Peter Capaldi’s performance as Malcolm Tucker, who spews out spins, screams, and scolding so seamlessly that you can't help but cheer as he annihilates the subject of his ire. Stream every episode on Hulu now — including the now-famous “lockdown” speech by Tucker.

If you’re looking for serenity now: Seinfeld

Image zoom Andrew Eccles/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Thirty-one years after it first premiered, Seinfeld still remains one of the best comedy shows to binge. When you’ve got nothing to do, you might as well watch a show about nothing! Seinfeld, which stars Jerry Seinfeld as a fictionalized version of himself, pokes fun at neurotics like Seinfeld and his friends, who overthink and worry about too many little things. And in the current climate where there are actually big things to worry about, watching a show that satirizes all the unnecessary worries can be a great diversion. All 180 episodes are available on Hulu, making for 66 hours of total binge time, so you can feel some “serenity now.”

If you’re feeling nostalgic: Veronica Mars

Image zoom Michael Desmond/Hulu

While the 2000s seemed to be filled with untimely show cancellations, the late 2010s was all about reviving them. And although some series have failed to recapture what made them great in the first place (read: Arrested Development, Will & Grace), Hulu’s Veronica Mars revival is one of the rare gems in the category that succeeded. Kristen Bell returns as the titular heroine in a SoCal town that’s somehow just as disproportionately full of murders as every quaint English town in British murder mysteries. Eschewing the case-of-the-week formula from the original three-series run, show creator Rob Thomas instead leads our favorite sleuth into a series-long conspiracy surrounding a deadly spring break bombing. Fans might be divided over the ending of season 4, but at just eight episodes, you can easily binge-watch it and find out what happens for yourself.

