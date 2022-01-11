What to Watch: Ava DuVernay's Naomi joins The CW's superhero series lineup

The CW powers up with its latest superhero show, Naomi.

Based on the DC character created by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell, the show follows Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall), a geeky yet popular and confident high schooler who runs the third-largest Superman fan site. One day, a mysterious event involving her idol shakes her small Pacific Northwest hometown and pushes her down a path of discovering that she might not be from this planet and has superpowers. As Naomi learns more about her origins and works to become the hero she was destined to be, she'll also face typical problems one does at that age, from college applications to juggling multiple love interests.

"When we meet Naomi, she's a regular girl who is basically leaving life," Jill Blankenship, who serves as showrunner, told EW. "That's part of why she's so relatable and what makes her story so interesting is that it's a true coming of age story — that this young woman isn't a fully formed hero when we meet her. We are, on the course of season 1, taking her on this journey where she's really experiencing these struggles and these highs and these lows as many teenager do, just told in a heightened way."

Along the way, Naomi is supported by her parents (Barry Watson and Mouzam Makkar), her winged alien mentor Dee (Alexander Wraith), and a band of very enthusiastic friends, including: Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones), Nathan (Daniel Puig), Jacob (Aidan Gemme), Anthony (Will Meyers), and Lourdes (Camila Moreno).

"I really love working with the cast members who play my friends on the show," says Walfall. "Because we go on these sort of adventures, and when we do, we just have so much fun on set and it's so great to play off of them and their energy is great."

