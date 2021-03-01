What to Watch on Monday: Nick Jonas returns to The Voice for milestone season 20

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

The Voice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Season Premiere

The Voice hits a milestone as it begins season 20! The NBC competition is back to find another crop of incredibly talented singers. This season sees the return of Nick Jonas, who joins fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. From mainstays like original coach Shelton and host Carson Daly and newer coaches, the show has grown in terms of scale, but still has elements from when it began a decade ago. As Shelton says in the season's first look, The Voice, regardless of how its evolved, has always been about talent, so get ready to be amazed as the coaches go another round. Will Shelton win again or will another coach find the winner of The Voice season 20? —Alamin Yohannes

Debris

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on NBC

Series Debut

In NBC's new sci-fi series, wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has fallen to Earth messing with the laws of physics and disturbing the lives of humans in mysterious ways. Enter two agents who investigate scientific anomalies — one CIA (Westworld's Jonathan Tucker) and one MI6 (The Magician's Riann Steele) — to, literally, pick up the pieces and figure out how it is altering humankind. In that way, Debris appears to be not just about physical pieces of remains but also about emotional ones and how it reveals the "debris" in our own lives. —Gerrad Hall

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

The Notorious B.I.G. may have had an album called Life After Death, but this new Netflix doc examines the rapper's life before his 1997 death at age 24. In I Got a Story to Tell, which shares its name with a track off that same album that was released just 16 days after he was killed, we see the legend's origin story, from his beginnings in Brooklyn to his life as a drug dealer to his rise to stardom. The doc, executive-produced by Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Biggie's mother Voletta Wallace, features rare home video and behind-the-scenes footage, alongside new interviews with his closest friend and family. Get ready for some juicy new details about his life and see a side of Biggie that the world never knew. —GH

