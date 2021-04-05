What to Watch on Monday: Battle Rounds continue on The Voice with Brandy, Dan + Shay, more
Also, Ken Burns and Lynn Novick's Ernest Hemingway docuseries debuts on PBS.
Hemingway
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Check local listings on PBS
Docuseries Debut
For their latest PBS docuseries, Ken Burns and Lynn Novick (The Vietnam War) are turning their lens on literary legend Ernest Hemingway. The three-part doc looks past the legend, though, digging into Hemingway's abusive behavior, interest in gender fluidity, and much more, going beyond the hard-drinking "man's man" the For Whom the Bell Tolls author (voiced in the series by Jeff Daniels) has been mythologized as. "The macho facade is superficial," Burns previously told EW. "I think this is one of the reasons why you can't just say, 'Oh, dead white male, goodbye.' It's as complex a biography as we've ever worked on." —Tyler Aquilina
The Voice
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC
It's week two of the Battle Rounds on The Voice, where the coaches have paired their team members together for duets that eliminate one of them — unless their coach saves or another coach steals them, but then only get one each, so the contestant really has to be worth it for Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson (er, in this case, Kelsea Ballerini, who's sitting in for a sick Kelly), John Legend, and Nick Jonas to use those. And advising them on the Battles are Luis Fonsi, Brandy, Darren Criss, and Dan + Shay, who've spent 10,000 hours helping Blake shape these duets. —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
12 p.m.
At Home with the Robertsons (series debut) — Facebook Watch
5 p.m.
Mira, Royal Detective (season premiere) — Disney Junior/DisneyNOW
8 p.m.
9 p.m.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht — Bravo
10 p.m.
Breeders — FX
Debris — NBC
Streaming
Bloodlands (series finale) — Acorn TV
Family Reunion (season premiere) — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
