What to Watch on Monday: Final performances on The Voice as live remote finale begins

The Voice

Image zoom NBC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

American Idol has crowned its winner via at-home performances, and now it's The Voice's turn. The five remaining singers — Toneisha Harris and Todd Tilghman from Team Blake, Micah Iverson from Team Kelly, CammWess from Team Legend, and Thunderstorm Artis from Team Nick — will all perform twice during tonight's show: one cover and one original song. But before all of that happens, the episode kicks off with a special performance of Collective Soul's "Shine." Yep, that Collective Soul. Maybe they can give us a word, a sign perhaps, about when this will all be over. —Gerrad Hall

DC's Stargirl

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on DC Universe

Series Debut

The CW’s newest superhero is here, and she’s no ordinary Arrowverse hero. For one, Stargirl exists on both The CW and the DC Universe streaming services (subscribers will get to watch each episode one day early on Mondays on the streaming site, with the episodes airing on The CW on Tuesdays). And Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) is less a full-fledged superhero and more a teen girl uncovering her stepfather Pat Dugan’s (Luke Wilson) mysterious past as sidekick to the superhero Starman (Joel McHale), a deceased member of the Justice Society of America. When Courtney’s family relocates to small town Blue Valley, Neb., she finds the glowing Cosmic Staff while rummaging through her stepfather’s things in the basement. Stargirl follows Courtney as she becomes a stars-and-stripes-clad hero in her own right, reviving the JSA with a new crop of young heroes including Yolanda Montez/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal), Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-Nite (Anjelika Washington), and Rick Tyler/Hourman (Cameron Gellman). Together, they’ll try to stop the Injustice Society of America — after finishing all their homework, of course. —Sydney Bucksbaum

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart (season finale) — ABC

Penn & Teller: Try This At Home — The CW

9 p.m.

90 Day Fiancé — TLC

St. Louis Superman (documentary TV debut) — MTV

10 p.m.

Songland — NBC

11 p.m.

Streaming

Dead Still (two-episode U.S. debut) — Acorn TV

Centerpiece (series debut) — Quibi

Blackballed (docuseries debut) — Quibi