What to Watch on Monday: The Jonas Brothers and Dua Lipa advise more battles on The Voice

The Voice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

The Battle Round continues on The Voice, as coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Nick Jonas try to narrow down their teams. Nick's brothers Joe and Kevin are helping advise his group of singers, while Bebe Rexha, Dua Lipa, and Ella Mai are helping Blake, Kelly, and John, respectively. While the coaches each get one steal during this round, snagging for their own team someone eliminated by another coach, they also get one save; then the four saved singers will compete in a Four-Way Knockout. If only The Voice had a solution for a global pandemic. —Gerrad Hall

The Good Doctor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

Season Finale

Time is of the essence in part 2 of The Good Doctor’s season 3 finale. When we last checked in with the medical drama, Shaun and his patient Vera, who was impaled during the earthquake, were stuck in a sub-basement that was filling with water, and Dr. Melendez had just collapsed from injuries sustained during the tremors. “We’ve got a lovely ticking clock going in that episode — kind of at one point, literally a ticking clock in the person of Lea,” says showrunner David Shore. “Shaun, throughout the episode, will face the potential of literally drowning, and how does he save a human being in those circumstances and to what length is he willing to risk his own life.” Meanwhile, Claire will have to deal with her feelings for Melendez because “the question is real and the answer is unknown. Time becomes limited and you have to deal with these issues,” says Shore, adding that Lea will face something similar in regards to Shaun, whose strengths in the face of danger “make her reassess what matters to her.” —Chancellor Agard

Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on CBS

James Corden, like the rest of us, is adapting to work from home in this time of self-quarantine. The Late Late Show host is presenting a star-studded special from his garage, with guests including Will Ferrell, David Blaine, and many more joining him remotely from the safety of their homes. With musical performances (also done remotely) from BTS, Andrea Bocelli, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and John Legend, Homefest should hopefully brighten your quarantine a bit. But don't hold your breath for Carpool Karaoke. —Tyler Aquilina

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

One Child Nation (documentary TV debut) — PBS

8 p.m.

9-1-1 — Fox

9 p.m.

The Plot Against America — HBO

Better Call Saul — AMC

Roswell, New Mexico — The CW

Prodigal Son — Fox

20/20: America Rising: Fighting the Pandemic — ABC

10 p.m.

Breeders — FX

Dispatches From Elsewhere — AMC

Manifest — NBC

My Brilliant Friend — HBO

11 p.m.

Briarpatch — USA

Streaming

Murdoch Mysteries — Acorn TV

Celebrity Livestreams

Musicians including John Legend, Miley Cyrus, and Keith Urban are entertaining fans from the safety of their homes via social media. Click here to check out those videos and see who else will be doing a quaran-sing.

