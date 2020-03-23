What to Watch on Monday: Battle Rounds begin on The Voice

Image zoom What to Watch Banner

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Voice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Ready to hear some Billie Eilish, Tina Turner, Dua Lipa, OneRepublic, and more? Well, they won't actually be on the NBC singing competition, but the contestants will be singing those artists' songs in the first of the Battle Rounds. Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Nick Jonas' 10-person teams are one step closer to the live shows (if they even will be live...potentially postponed like many shows that have been affected during the coronavirus pandemic), performing songs by those aforementioned singers, as well as Miguel and Whitney Houston. How will you know...who's the winner? Gotta tune in to find out. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

American Idol (Hollywood Week/solos) — ABC

9-1-1 — Fox

Supernatural — The CW

Antiques Roadshow — PBS

9 p.m.

The Plot Against America — HBO

Better Call Saul — AMC

Roswell, New Mexico — The CW

Prodigal Son — Fox

10 p.m.

Breeders — FX

Bull — CBS

Manifest — NBC

My Brilliant Friend — HBO

The Good Doctor — ABC

11 p.m.

Briarpatch — USA

Streaming

Freud (series debut) — Netflix

Murdoch Mysteries — Acorn TV

Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears (movie debut) — Acorn TV

Celebrity Livestreams

Musicians including John Legend, Miley Cyrus, and Keith Urban are entertaining fans from the safety of their homes via social media. Click here to check out those videos and see who else will be doing a quaran-sing.

Related content:

*times are ET and subject to change