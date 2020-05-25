What to Watch on Monday: The Rock rings in a new season of The Titan Games on NBC

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Uncut Gems

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Finally, we get a win during quarantine: Uncut Gems has arrived on Netflix. Adam Sandler’s dark indie darling is officially joining the home of his very different collection of films. Hailing from directors Josh and Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems stars the Sandman as Howard Ratner, a gambling addict who is struggling to keep his business, marriage, and life afloat. And just as the biggest deal of his life is on the horizon, NBA superstar Kevin Garnett (playing himself) walks into Howard's diamond shop, setting off an unrelenting and anxious-filled few days for him — and viewers. “I grew to love the man,” Sandler said during EW's Around the Table special with the Uncut Gems team. “I loved being Howard so much that when we wrapped the movie I was devastated. I wanted to stay Howard.” He added: “Listen, I don’t think I could fit the costume right now, I’ve probably put 15 to 20 pounds on since we wrapped, but, if I could get the costume back on, I’d probably be happier.” —Derek Lawrence

Related content:

The Titan Games

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Season Premiere

We'll never know how the busiest man in Hollywood makes time for The Titan Games on top of everything else (though the recent conclusion of Ballers probably opened up his schedule a bit), but Dwayne Johnson is back to host another season of NBC's competition series. In the premiere, Johnson unveils the show's new format, with contestants from regional brackets competing for the chance to battle a Professional Athlete Titan in a test of speed, strength, agility, and endurance. It's about as close to Fast & Furious 9 as we can get for now. —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

I Was Lorena Bobbitt — Lifetime

9 p.m.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (season finale) — Bravo

Grant (miniseries debut) — History

Barkskins (series debut) — Nat Geo

90 Day Fiancé (season finale) — TLC

To Catch a Beautician (series debut) — VH1

10 p.m.

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook — Food Network

Songland — NBC

Streaming

Life-Size Toys (series debut) — Quibi

Hightown (in case you missed Sunday's episode) — Starz