What to Watch on Monday: Kevin James' NASCAR sitcom The Crew starts its engines

The Crew

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

The King of CBS comedies makes the move to Netflix with this NASCAR-themed workplace sitcom. Created by Jeff Lowell (The Ranch), The Crew stars Kevin James as a driver-turned-crew chief for the team at Bobby Spencer Racing. When his longtime boss (Bruce McGill) decides to retire and puts his millennial daughter Catherine (Jillian Mueller) in charge, Kevin and his co-workers — including office manager Beth (Sarah Stiles), anxiety-ridden engineer Amir (Dan Ahdoot), and the team's talented but dimwitted driver Jake (Bridgerton's Freddie Stroma) — are dismayed by all the changes she wants to make. (Case in point: Their team's new sponsor is a mushroom-based beef substitute called "Fake Steak.") —Kristen Baldwin

The Bachelor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

There's been so much drama in Bachelor Nation lately, you may have forgotten where things left off. Tonight, Matt decides whether to let Heather Martin — who showed up unexpectedly last week — join his "journey" to find "love." Meanwhile, we're just one week away from "hometown" dates, which has one woman second-guessing whether she's really ready for the Bachelor to meet her family. Also: Tantric yoga! —KB

The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Nat Geo

Most of us will never get the chance to set foot inside Air Force One, but now, National Geographic is offering viewers a special look inside the presidential aircraft. Two new Air Force One planes are expected to take flight in 2024, replacing aircrafts that have been in use since George H.W. Bush's presidency. The one-hour special The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress documents the top-secret mission to transform the new planes into highly secure command centers, with unprecedented inside access. —Tyler Aquilina

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

American Experience: Voice of Freedom — PBS

8 p.m.

North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator (two-hour special) — Nat Geo

Ellen's Game of Games — NBC

9 p.m.

Kids Baking Championship (season finale) — Food Network

9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox

30 Coins (season finale) — HBO

The Wall (back-to-back eps) — NBC

10 p.m.

The Investigation — HBO

Down the Hill: The Delphi Murders (part 2) — HLN

Streaming

Rock Camp: The Movie (doc) — VOD