What to Watch on Monday: Matt James' Bachelor journey begins

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

The Bachelor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Season Premiere

New Bachelor Matt James isn’t a former contestant, but he hangs out with them on Instagram. The 28-year-old real estate broker is familiar to anyone who follows the social media exploits of former Bachelorette Hannah Brown and her one-time suitor Tyler Cameron — and now he’s beginning his own “journey” to find “love” as the very first Black star of The Bachelor. Shot in a “bubble” at the Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania, the season 25 premiere features gimmicky entrances, a woman whose job is listed as “Queen,” and multiple uses of the d-word — and by that we mean “dildo.” Don’t say we didn’t warn you. —Kristen Baldwin

Discovery+

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Discovery+

Good news for any cord-cutters missing their favorite shows from HGTV and Food Network: Monday marks the launch of Discovery+, the latest combatant in the streaming wars, which brings channels including TLC, Animal Planet, OWN, and of course the Discovery Channel, together in one place. The service includes a library of titles from those networks as well as plenty of original content, including three new additions to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise; a preview of Chip and Joanna Gaines' Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (part of the lineup for their forthcoming Magnolia Network); nature series Mysterious Planet, narrated by David Schwimmer; road-trip series Route 66, starring Kevin Hart; Bobby and Giada in Italy featuring Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis in, well, Italy; Luda Can’t Cook starring Ludacris, and much more to... discover. (Sorry.) —Tyler Aquilina

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Antiques Roadshow (season premiere) — PBS

A Woman's Work: The NFL's Cheerleader Problem (doc) — PBS

5 p.m.

Muppet Babies (season premiere) — Disney Junior/DisneyNOW

8 p.m.

100 Day Dream Home (season premiere) — HGTV

Ellen's Game of Games (two-hour season premiere) — NBC

Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked (series debut) — VH1

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola (winter premiere) — CBS

9 p.m.

All Rise (winter premiere) — CBS

30 Coins (series debut) — HBO

10 p.m.

The Hustler (series debut) — ABC

The Wall (season premiere) — NBC

1,000-lb Sisters (season premiere) — TLC