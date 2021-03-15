What to Watch on Monday: Matt James' Bachelor journey comes to an emotional close
Plus, DuckTales goes on 'The Last Adventure' and America's Most Wanted returns.
DuckTales
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 7 p.m. on Disney XD/DisneyNOW
Series Finale
The animated revival ended its first two seasons with double-sized finales. Now, the final episode — titled, of course, "The Last Adventure!" — goes even bigger. In this feature-length climax, the ever-vaster Duck Family stage a final epic showdown with….well, everybody. It all kicks off when Webby (Kate Micucci) celebrates her birthday. Her party is full of surprises. To say anything else would spoil the fun. Suffice it to say that longtime viewers will enjoy all the familiar faces — and marvel at how this peppy cartoon sitcom turned into one of the era's best serialized adventures. (Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Disney+.) —Darren Franich
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus an interview with Elizabeth Vargas and what H.E.R. is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
The Bachelor
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Season Finale
Tonight, Matt James' "journey" will come to an end, but at this point, most of Bachelor Nation isn't very invested in whether he'll give Rachael Kirkconnell or Michelle Young his final rose. The bigger focus will be on these burning questions: What will James, the first Black star of The Bachelor, have to say about the controversy over racism in the franchise that unfortunately overshadowed his season? How will After the Final Rose host Emmanuel Acho engage Kirkconnell on her past racist behavior? And if Michelle isn't the "winner," can we please just go ahead and make her the Bachelorette and be done with it? —Kristen Baldwin
Related content:
America's Most Wanted
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox
Reboot Debut
Some nine years after it was last on the air, America's Most Wanted is back. Former 20/20 co-anchor Elizabeth Vargas takes over as host from John Walsh of the long-running true crime show, which originally aired from 1988-2012, breaking down some of the country's toughest cases. Helping to solve them is a team of law enforcement experts and, of course, viewers. Technology has also drastically improved over the past decade, so audiences will not get to see 3-D, life-size avatars to illustrate what suspects might look like now, as well as pinpoint map-tracking. —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Bulletproof (season premiere) — The CW
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS
9 p.m.
Intervention (two-hour season premiere) — A&E
Below Deck Sailing Yacht — Bravo
All Rise — CBS
Beartown — HBO
10 p.m.
The Bachelor: After the Final Rose — ABC
True Hollywood Story (season premiere) — E!
Debris — NBC
Streaming
Bloodlands (series debut) — Acorn TV
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments