What to Watch on Monday: Matt James' Bachelor journey comes to an emotional close

Plus, DuckTales goes on 'The Last Adventure' and America's Most Wanted returns.

DuckTales

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 7 p.m. on Disney XD/DisneyNOW

Series Finale

The animated revival ended its first two seasons with double-sized finales. Now, the final episode — titled, of course, "The Last Adventure!" — goes even bigger. In this feature-length climax, the ever-vaster Duck Family stage a final epic showdown with….well, everybody. It all kicks off when Webby (Kate Micucci) celebrates her birthday. Her party is full of surprises. To say anything else would spoil the fun. Suffice it to say that longtime viewers will enjoy all the familiar faces — and marvel at how this peppy cartoon sitcom turned into one of the era's best serialized adventures. (Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Disney+.) —Darren Franich

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus an interview with Elizabeth Vargas and what H.E.R. is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

The Bachelor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Season Finale

Tonight, Matt James' "journey" will come to an end, but at this point, most of Bachelor Nation isn't very invested in whether he'll give Rachael Kirkconnell or Michelle Young his final rose. The bigger focus will be on these burning questions: What will James, the first Black star of The Bachelor, have to say about the controversy over racism in the franchise that unfortunately overshadowed his season? How will After the Final Rose host Emmanuel Acho engage Kirkconnell on her past racist behavior? And if Michelle isn't the "winner," can we please just go ahead and make her the Bachelorette and be done with it? —Kristen Baldwin

Related content:

America's Most Wanted

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox

Reboot Debut

Some nine years after it was last on the air, America's Most Wanted is back. Former 20/20 co-anchor Elizabeth Vargas takes over as host from John Walsh of the long-running true crime show, which originally aired from 1988-2012, breaking down some of the country's toughest cases. Helping to solve them is a team of law enforcement experts and, of course, viewers. Technology has also drastically improved over the past decade, so audiences will not get to see 3-D, life-size avatars to illustrate what suspects might look like now, as well as pinpoint map-tracking. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Bulletproof (season premiere) — The CW

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Intervention (two-hour season premiere) — A&E

Below Deck Sailing Yacht — Bravo

All Rise — CBS

Beartown — HBO

10 p.m.

The Bachelor: After the Final Rose — ABC

True Hollywood Story (season premiere) — E!

Debris — NBC

Streaming

Bloodlands (series debut) — Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change