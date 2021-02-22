What to Watch on Monday: Hometown dates quarantine-style on The Bachelor

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

The Bachelor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

It's stay-at-hometowns week on The Bachelor! Bri, Serena P., Michelle, and Rachael all introduce their families to Matt, all while staying in the quarantine confines of Nemacolin. As per usual, there are doubtful dads and skeptical siblings, and one woman has second thoughts about remaining on this "journey" after talking to her family. Stay tuned until the end for a preview of next week's Women Tell All — no spoilers, but the Bachelor has a new look, and all I can say is 😮 —Kristen Baldwin

Independent Lens: Mr. SOUL! (doc) — PBS

8 p.m.

Ellen's Game of Games (back-to-back eps) — NBC

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

All Rise — CBS

Spring Baking Championship (season premiere) — Food Network

9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox

Beartown (series debut) — HBO

10 p.m.

The Investigation — HBO

The Wall (winter finale, special time) — NBC