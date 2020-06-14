What to Watch on Monday: The Bachelor revisits Kaitlyn Bristowe's run on greatest-seasons tour

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Tonight’s trip down Bachelor memory lane takes us back to 2015 and season 11 of The Bachelorette starring Kaitlyn Bristowe — and Britt Nilsson? Yep, this was the season that producers decided to have the suitors vote on night one for the woman they wanted to wife more, which was something they tried once before with season 6 of The Bachelor. (Anyone remember Jay Overbye? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller?) But the real drama began later in the season, when Andi Dorfman’s reject Nick Viall showed up to woo Kaitlyn midseason. From there, it was rule-breaking chaos! (Sex before the Fantasy Suite? Consider our pearls clutched!) No doubt tonight’s three-hour extravaganza will feature a check-in with Kaitlyn and her current love, Bachelorette reject Jason Tartick, but I’m hoping for a visit from season 11 “winner” (and now Kaitlyn’s ex) Shawn Booth. —Kristen Baldwin

Roswell, New Mexico

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

Season Finale

After months of heart issues (literal and metaphorical), reappearing exes, abductions, and threesomes, the CW extraterrestrial drama’s second season comes to a close with a bang on Monday — no, really, there’s fireworks AND a bomb. As Rosa (Amber Midthunder) continues CPR on Max (Nathan Dean Parsons), Liz (Jeanine Masons) rushes off to defuse the alien bomb/spaceship remote and in doing so hopefully save all the alien fanatics at CrashCon from the deadly blast. Meanwhile, Charlie’s (Jamie Clayton) chained to a radiator in a burning house, Diego’s (Cleo Anthony) sneaking into Liz’s lab for who knows what and, oh yeah, there’s an activated atomizer about to kill all aliens in its vicinity in a matter of minutes. Just when you were thinking how much you missed large public events… —Ruth Kinane

Songland

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on NBC

Season Finale

Songland finishes out its second season with a visit from a music legend. In the finale, three songwriters will battle it out for the ultimate prize of having Usher record their song. We have a feeling that lucky person will be saying "Yeah!" —Samantha Highfill

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project (Independent Lens) — PBS

8 p.m.

The Titan Games — NBC

9 p.m.

Generation Renovation: Lake House (series debut) — HGTV

Barkskins (season finale) — Nat Geo

The Wall — NBC

10 p.m.

Streaming

Hidden (season premiere) — Acorn TV

Dead Still (season finale) — Acorn TV