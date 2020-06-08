What to Watch on Monday: ABC revisits The Greatest Seasons of The Bachelor

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

With new seasons of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise on indefinite hold, ABC is filling the rose-shaped void in our hearts with a 10-episode nostalgia-fest called The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! Tonight’s premiere will recap season 17 of The Bachelor — considered the franchise’s gold standard, featuring hunky, “born-again virgin” Sean Lowe — and will cram all the craziest contestants (“I can’t control my eyebrow!”) and most memorable moments into one, three-hour (!) package. “Think of it more as a podcast,” says host Chris Harrison, who will appear in new wraparound segments shot in his home office. “I’m going to be narrating and giving my opinion… And then we’ll go back and see where these people are now, and we’ll talk to them.” Between this and rewatching old seasons of Bachelor Pad on HBO Max, we just may be able to make it through the summer, rose lovers. —Kristen Baldwin

L.A.'s Finest

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Spectrum Originals

Season Premiere

The first season of Spectrum Originals’ Bad Boys spin-off L.A.’s Finest found new partners Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union) and Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba) struggling to hide their deepest secrets. So what should viewers expect in season 2? “More secrets,” Union says with a laugh. “You find out some truths, you find out that people aren’t as transparent, and it kind of propels us into season 2. Even more characters have more secrets, so, as we get into the other character’s backstories, the more secrets are revealed, and it puts a lot of the partnerships and relationships into question.” If you’re not a Spectrum customer, then you’ll get your chance to watch L.A.’s Finest when the series makes its network debut this fall on Fox. —Derek Lawrence

