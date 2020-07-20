What to Watch on Monday: Relive Brad Womack's two go-rounds on The Bachelor

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Back in 2007, Bachelor Brad Womack did the unthinkable: He rejected both women at the final rose ceremony! This week on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, we’ll relive Womack’s infamous “journey,” as well as his second go-round as Bachelor in 2011. Notable guests include the original scorned “ladies,” DeAnna Pappas (now Stagliano) and Jenni Croft (now Jenni Croft Badolato), Brad Womack himself, and Brad Womack’s amazing quarantine beard. Host Chris Harrison also checks in with former Bachelorette Ashley Rosenbaum and her husband J.P., who gives an update on his recent health battle, as well as former Bachelorette (and current firebrand) Emily Maynard Johnson. But seriously, rose lovers, you’ve just gotta see Brad’s beard. It’s… something. —Kristen Baldwin

Related content:

Die Hart

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Quibi

Series Debut

Kevin Hart: action star? That's the question posed by Quibi's Die Hart, which sees the comedian, playing himself, attempting to become a big-screen action hero. It won't be easy: He'll have to survive a rigorous Action Star School run by the unhinged Ron Wilcox (John Travolta) and spar with a tough-minded rival student (Nathalie Emmanuel). "We had an amazing team of stunt coordinators, and stuntmen, stuntwomen, and they all worked with Nathalie day in, day out," Hart quips. "Now, me on the other hand, you're talking about a guy that has raw, authentic talent and comfort within the space of action and stunts. So it was more of a show-up-and-go thing for me." Yup, that tracks. —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

The Best of Jeopardy!'s First Decade

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Check local listings

With production still suspended because of this persistent pandemic (what is COVID-19?), Jeopardy! is opening up its archive for the first time ever. Starting Monday, the beloved quiz show will kick off a four-week event highlighting memorable contestants, exciting moments, and unique tournaments from the show's 36-year history. This week's shows will consist of the best installments from Jeopardy!'s first decade, beginning with the very first episode, which originally aired Sept. 10, 1984. Tune in to relive the show's earliest days — complete with Alex Trebek's iconic mustache. —TA

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Titan Games — NBC

9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW

All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate (special series debut) — Food Network

When Sharks Attack (season premiere) — Nat Geo

10 p.m.

American Greed: Biggest Cons (series debut) — CNBC

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Blood Battle — Nat Geo

Dateline NBC: The Day Jennifer Disappeared — NBC

Streaming

Mount Pleasant (U.S. season premiere) — Acorn TV

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Part 2 premiere) — Netflix

Field Trip (Curtis Stone food/travel series debut) — Tastemade