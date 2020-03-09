What to Watch on Monday: The Bachelor finale begins with an Australia trip, family drama

Image zoom What to Watch Banner

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Bachelor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Season Finale (Part 1)

Pilot Pete is about to land this plane known as season 24 of The Bachelor. It’s down to Hannah Ann and Maddie. In part 1 of the two-night finale, the action moves to Australia where final dates leave Peter even more confused about his decision. And if that wasn’t enough, his family has some strong and differing opinions that really throw a wrench in things. No pressure, Peter. One rose. Two nights. Get ready. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Voice — NBC

9-1-1: Lone Star (2-hour season finale) — Fox

All American (season finale) — The CW

The Neighborhood — CBS

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Better Call Saul — AMC

Black Lightning (season finale) — The CW

The New Pope (season finale) — HBO

All Rise — CBS

Spring Baking Championship (season premiere) — Food Network

10 p.m.

Breeders — FX

The Good Doctor — ABC

McMillion$ (finale) — HBO

Spy Games (season finale) — Bravo

Manifest — NBC

Dispatches From Elsewhere — AMC

11 p.m.

Briarpatch — USA

Streaming

Murdoch Mysteries — Acorn TV

Blood (season 2/U.S. debut/eps 1 & 2) — Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change