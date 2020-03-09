What to Watch on Monday: The Bachelor finale begins with an Australia trip, family drama
The Bachelor
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Season Finale (Part 1)
Pilot Pete is about to land this plane known as season 24 of The Bachelor. It’s down to Hannah Ann and Maddie. In part 1 of the two-night finale, the action moves to Australia where final dates leave Peter even more confused about his decision. And if that wasn’t enough, his family has some strong and differing opinions that really throw a wrench in things. No pressure, Peter. One rose. Two nights. Get ready. —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
9-1-1: Lone Star (2-hour season finale) — Fox
All American (season finale) — The CW
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS
9 p.m.
Black Lightning (season finale) — The CW
The New Pope (season finale) — HBO
All Rise — CBS
Spring Baking Championship (season premiere) — Food Network
10 p.m.
Breeders — FX
McMillion$ (finale) — HBO
Spy Games (season finale) — Bravo
Dispatches From Elsewhere — AMC
11 p.m.
Streaming
Murdoch Mysteries — Acorn TV
Blood (season 2/U.S. debut/eps 1 & 2) — Acorn TV
*times are ET and subject to change
