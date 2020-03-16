What to Watch on Monday: Supernatural is back for final stretch in new timeslot

Image zoom What to Watch Banner

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Supernatural

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Supernatural is back (on its new night) for its final run of episodes. Monday’s episode will see the boys work together with Jody Mills on a case before getting a visit from Billie in the bunker. Let’s hope she’s here to help. After all, the boys only have nine episodes to solve their biggest mystery yet: How do they kill God? —Samantha Highfill

American Idol

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan are finished handing out the Golden Tickets, and now it’s time for the recipients of them to be put to the test during the nerve-wracking, pressure-filled, tear-inducing musical event known as Hollywood Week. The long-running singing competition is changing things up this year, splitting up the action into three challenges: genre, duet, and solo performances. In tonight’s genre challenge, contestants perform a song in the style of music they identify with most, all in the hopes it helps the judges (and viewers) better understand who they are as an artist. Who will stand out from the pack? “This business throws you curveballs,” Perry says in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek above. In that case, game on. —Gerrad Hall

The Plot Against America

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Series Debut

Released in 2004, the late Philip Roth’s novel The Plot Against America imagines an alternate history where aviator-hero and xenophobic populist Charles Lindbergh became president in 1940 and turned the United States toward fascism. When first approached during the Obama presidency to adapt the material, The Wire creator David Simon struggled to find the relevancy. Unfortunately, he no longer feels that way. “The very guts of what Roth was writing about suddenly seemed conceivable,” Simon previously told EW. This “dry run of fascism” is told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey. By “tapping into something very real,” star John Turturro, who plays a rabbi and surprising Lindbergh ally, hopes lessons can be learned from the six-part miniseries. “History always repeats itself,” says the actor. “This is interesting because it’s showing you the past with connections to the present — what could have been, and what could be.” —Derek Lawrence

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Voice — NBC

9-1-1 (midseason premiere) — Fox

The Neighborhood — CBS

Antiques Roadshow — PBS

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Better Call Saul — AMC

Roswell, New Mexico (season premiere) — The CW

All Rise — CBS

Prodigal Son — Fox

Sex & Murder (series debut) — HLN

10 p.m.

Breeders — FX

Bull — CBS

Manifest — NBC

My Brilliant Friend (season premiere) — HBO

Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports (docuseries debut) — ID

11 p.m.

Briarpatch — USA

Streaming

Murdoch Mysteries — Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change