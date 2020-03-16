What to Watch on Monday: Supernatural is back for final stretch in new timeslot
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Supernatural
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW
Supernatural is back (on its new night) for its final run of episodes. Monday’s episode will see the boys work together with Jody Mills on a case before getting a visit from Billie in the bunker. Let’s hope she’s here to help. After all, the boys only have nine episodes to solve their biggest mystery yet: How do they kill God? —Samantha Highfill
Related content:
- Supernatural brings Genevieve Padalecki, Danneel Ackles together for Ruby's return
- Supernatural actor DJ Qualls on how his tap dance with Jensen Ackles came together
- Supernatural final season will contain a flashback episode
American Idol
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan are finished handing out the Golden Tickets, and now it’s time for the recipients of them to be put to the test during the nerve-wracking, pressure-filled, tear-inducing musical event known as Hollywood Week. The long-running singing competition is changing things up this year, splitting up the action into three challenges: genre, duet, and solo performances. In tonight’s genre challenge, contestants perform a song in the style of music they identify with most, all in the hopes it helps the judges (and viewers) better understand who they are as an artist. Who will stand out from the pack? “This business throws you curveballs,” Perry says in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek above. In that case, game on. —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
- American Idol recap: You get a yes! You get a yes! Everybody gets a yes!
- New American Idol trailer teases major ‘sparks’ flying between the judges, plus lots of tears
- Harry Connick Jr. recalls the time Ryan Seacrest gave him a concussion on American Idol
The Plot Against America
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO
Series Debut
Released in 2004, the late Philip Roth’s novel The Plot Against America imagines an alternate history where aviator-hero and xenophobic populist Charles Lindbergh became president in 1940 and turned the United States toward fascism. When first approached during the Obama presidency to adapt the material, The Wire creator David Simon struggled to find the relevancy. Unfortunately, he no longer feels that way. “The very guts of what Roth was writing about suddenly seemed conceivable,” Simon previously told EW. This “dry run of fascism” is told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey. By “tapping into something very real,” star John Turturro, who plays a rabbi and surprising Lindbergh ally, hopes lessons can be learned from the six-part miniseries. “History always repeats itself,” says the actor. “This is interesting because it’s showing you the past with connections to the present — what could have been, and what could be.” —Derek Lawrence
Related content:
- The Plot Against America is a moving, terrifying saga of alt-reality fascism: Review
- See Winona Ryder, John Turturro in first look at David Simon's The Plot Against America
- The Wire creator David Simon claims Twitter banned him for this slam
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
9-1-1 (midseason premiere) — Fox
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS
9 p.m.
Roswell, New Mexico (season premiere) — The CW
All Rise — CBS
Sex & Murder (series debut) — HLN
10 p.m.
Breeders — FX
My Brilliant Friend (season premiere) — HBO
Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports (docuseries debut) — ID
11 p.m.
Streaming
Murdoch Mysteries — Acorn TV
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments