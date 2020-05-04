What to Watch on Monday: The Clone Wars conclude, once and for all, on Star Wars Day
Reno 911!
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Quibi
Reboot Premiere
Eleven years after getting the ax from Comedy Central, the cops of Reno 911! are back on the beat at Quibi. Actually, it seems like they never left: Based on the trio of 7-minute “episodes” made available for review, nothing has changed much for Lieutenant Dangle (Thomas Lennon) and his eclectically inept squad — and that’s good news for fans. The “quick bites” format works particularly well for Reno’s vérité-style sketches, which this season include dimwitted Deputy Trudy (Kerri Kenney-Silver) joining gun-loving Deputy Clemmy (Wendi McLendon-Covey) at a Secure and Sassy Concealed Carry Fashion Show; Dangle and Deputy Travis (Robert Ben Garant) negotiating with an alt-right buffoon (guest star Patton Oswalt) who’s protesting the unisex bathroom at a local pizza joint; and a hilariously ludicrous PSA for Reno’s first-ever celebration of International Pronouns Day. Sadly, Quibi’s 90-day free trial period has expired, so you’ll have to pay $4.99 a month to ride along with Reno (or you could just watch old episodes for free—with commercials—on Comedy Central’s website). — Kristen Baldwin
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+
Series Finale
The acclaimed animated series has its long-awaited finale as part of Disney +’s “May the Fourth” Star Wars celebration. It’s been 12 years and a bumpy road since the lavishly produced series first launched on Cartoon Network. The Clone Wars was canceled by Disney in 2012, revived briefly by Netflix, and then revived a second time by Disney for its streaming platform. Recent episodes have provided a unique look at the climactic events in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith from the point of view of different characters, particularly the show’s fan-favorite Jedi Ahsoka Tano and clone leader Commander Rex. The penultimate episode showed Darth Sidious/Palpatine executing Order 66, which commanded the clone army to annihilate the Jedi. So expect the finale to focus on Ahsoka and Rex dealing with the ramifications of Anakin’s betrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi and his turn to the Dark Side. —James Hibberd
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+
Docuseries Debut
Also coming to Disney+ from Star Wars universe on May the Forth is the first episode of this new docuseries chronicling the making of season 1 of last fall’s sensation The Mandalorian. The documentary is eight episodes covering the eight-episode season, so The Mandalorian might be the only TV drama series to have a documentary that’s as long as the show itself. Judging from the first episode, “Directing,” the docuseries relies a bit heavily on having people who made The Mandalorian compliment other people who made The Mandalorian. But there are fun bits too, such as executive producer and director Dave Filoni’s charming anecdote detailing his first meeting with saga creator George Lucas, and some interesting production details (oh hey, Baby Yoda is not entirely CG after all — he looks exactly like Baby Yoda when filming — and Mando’s ship is surrounded by a really cool “star field” in the studio instead of green screen). —James Hibberd
The Voice
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC
Like that singing competition that's currently airing on another network, NBC's own has also had to adjust to the ways of making television in the era of COVID-19. For the first week of its "live" shows, The Voice will feature pre-taped performances from the Top 17, but coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Nick Jonas will all be live from home to provide their classic color commentary, while host Carson Daly will be live on the soundstage with those iconic spinning red chairs, sans audience. —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
American Experience: George W. Bush (Part 1) — PBS
8 p.m.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart — ABC
The Neighborhood (season finale) — CBS
9 p.m.
90 Day Fiancé — TLC
All Rise (season finale) — CBS
10 p.m.
The Baker and the Beauty — ABC
Camp Getaway (series debut) — Bravo
Duff Takes the Cake (season premiere) — Food Network
My Brilliant Friend (season finale) — HBO
Songland — NBC
Streaming
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — Disney+
Gold Digger (series debut) — Acorn TV
*times are ET and subject to change
