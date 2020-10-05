What to Watch on Monday: Everyone's trying to find their Soulmates on AMC's new anthology

By EW Staff
October 05, 2020 at 06:00 AM EDT
Dancing With the Stars

Eric McCandless/ABC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Week five will include an emotional tribute by Skai Jackson to fellow Disney star Cameron Boyce, who died a year ago in July from complications of epilepsy. And AJ McLean will treat his ballroom fans with a little history lesson on how he became a Backstreet Boy. Look out for performances to songs like “Adore You” by Harry Styles and “Crocodile Rock” by Elton John. —Lynette Rice

Soulmates

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on AMC

Series Debut

It seems like a simple question: If you could take a DNA test that would reveal the identity of your true soulmate, would you? But this new six-episode anthology series explores the myriad ways that “happily ever after” can be a lot harder than it sounds. Succession’s Sarah Snook stars in the premiere as Nikki, a married woman debating whether she should take the test — and risk discovering that her husband isn’t her actual soulmate. Other love-life quandaries include: What do you do if your soulmate is dead (episode 5, “Break on Through,” starring Malin Akerman and Charlie Heaton)? Is finding your soulmate the same as settling (episode 4, “Layover,” starring Bill Skarsgård and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett)? And perhaps the most chilling question of all: What if someone found a way to use the “soulmate technology” as a weapon against you (“The Lovers,” starring David Costabile)? Though the episodes are a bit uneven, Soulmates is a lot safer than dating during a pandemic. —Kristen Baldwin

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

The Infiltrators (doc) — PBS

8 p.m.

Big Brother — CBS

Decision 2020: Biden Town Hall — NBC

9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo

Penn & Teller: Fool UsThe CW

Halloween Baking Championship — Food Network

The Third Day — HBO

American Ninja Warrior (special time) — NBC

Hea Strikes Back! (series debut) — TLC

10 p.m.

Emergency Call — ABC

We Are Who We Are — HBO

Streaming

The Expecting (series debut) — Quibi

YouChoose 2020 (special) — YouTube

*times are ET and subject to change

