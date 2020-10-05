What to Watch on Monday: Everyone's trying to find their Soulmates on AMC's new anthology

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

It seems like a simple question: If you could take a DNA test that would reveal the identity of your true soulmate, would you? But this new six-episode anthology series explores the myriad ways that “happily ever after” can be a lot harder than it sounds. Succession’s Sarah Snook stars in the premiere as Nikki, a married woman debating whether she should take the test — and risk discovering that her husband isn’t her actual soulmate. Other love-life quandaries include: What do you do if your soulmate is dead (episode 5, “Break on Through,” starring Malin Akerman and Charlie Heaton)? Is finding your soulmate the same as settling (episode 4, “Layover,” starring Bill Skarsgård and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett)? And perhaps the most chilling question of all: What if someone found a way to use the “soulmate technology” as a weapon against you (“The Lovers,” starring David Costabile)? Though the episodes are a bit uneven, Soulmates is a lot safer than dating during a pandemic. —Kristen Baldwin