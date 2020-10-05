What to Watch on Monday: Everyone's trying to find their Soulmates on AMC's new anthology
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Dancing With the Stars
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Week five will include an emotional tribute by Skai Jackson to fellow Disney star Cameron Boyce, who died a year ago in July from complications of epilepsy. And AJ McLean will treat his ballroom fans with a little history lesson on how he became a Backstreet Boy. Look out for performances to songs like “Adore You” by Harry Styles and “Crocodile Rock” by Elton John. —Lynette Rice
Soulmates
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on AMC
Series Debut
It seems like a simple question: If you could take a DNA test that would reveal the identity of your true soulmate, would you? But this new six-episode anthology series explores the myriad ways that “happily ever after” can be a lot harder than it sounds. Succession’s Sarah Snook stars in the premiere as Nikki, a married woman debating whether she should take the test — and risk discovering that her husband isn’t her actual soulmate. Other love-life quandaries include: What do you do if your soulmate is dead (episode 5, “Break on Through,” starring Malin Akerman and Charlie Heaton)? Is finding your soulmate the same as settling (episode 4, “Layover,” starring Bill Skarsgård and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett)? And perhaps the most chilling question of all: What if someone found a way to use the “soulmate technology” as a weapon against you (“The Lovers,” starring David Costabile)? Though the episodes are a bit uneven, Soulmates is a lot safer than dating during a pandemic. —Kristen Baldwin
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
The Infiltrators (doc) — PBS
8 p.m.
Decision 2020: Biden Town Hall — NBC
9 p.m.
Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo
Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW
Halloween Baking Championship — Food Network
American Ninja Warrior (special time) — NBC
Hea Strikes Back! (series debut) — TLC
10 p.m.
Emergency Call — ABC
Streaming
The Expecting (series debut) — Quibi
YouChoose 2020 (special) — YouTube
*times are ET and subject to change
