What to Watch on Monday: All aboard for Snowpiercer season 2

The Bachelor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

The Bachelor pulls a Love Island tonight, when five new "ladies" arrive to woo Matt, three weeks into his "journey." This does not go over well with the original contestants, one of whom starts spreading a nasty, unfounded rumor about a new rival. On the plus side, a group date activity called the "Battle for the Bachelor" allows several of the women to get out some pent-up aggression. —Kristen Baldwin

Snowpiercer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on TNT

Season Premiere

The season 2 premiere of the post-apocalyptic sci-fi show sees the arrival of Sean Bean's Mr. Wilford, the owner of the titular train who has returned to reclaim, and rule over, his property. "He's rather a delicious villain, Sean," says showrunner Graeme Manson. "He's a dastardly opponent and he's a hedonist, which is fun. But as the season wears on, like most villains on our train, [we discover] he's got shades of grey as well." Other newcomers joining Daveed Diggs' ex-cop Andre Layton and Jennifer Connelly's engineer Melanie Cavill include Melanie's daughter Alexandra, who has been raised by Mr. Wilford. "Alex is put in this position between the mother she's been missing and the only father figure she's ever known," says Manson. "Where and how Alex will land is a big big big part of the season." —Clark Collis

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Ellen's Game of Games — NBC

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

All Rise — CBS

9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox

30 Coins — HBO

The Wall — NBC

10 p.m.

The Salisbury Poisonings (broadcast debut) — AMC

Streaming

Réunions (U.S. series debut) — Acorn TV