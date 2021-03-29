Also, Comedy Central kicks off a week-long look back at the Top 100 Roast Moments, and National Geographic kicks off a Race to the Center of the Earth.

What to Watch on Monday: It's the end of the line for Snowpiercer season 2

Snowpiercer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on TNT

Season Finale

On last week's Snowpiercer, Sean Bean's villainous Mr. Wilford regained control of the train, and the support of many onboard, by solving an engineering problem he himself had created. With Wilford in power, Mike O'Malley's Lead Brakeman Sam Roche was sent for a spell of suspended animation in "The Drawers" while a possibly worse fate awaited Daveed Diggs' rebellion-leading Andre Layton at Wilford's homebase of Big Alice. What will all this mean for our community of train-dwellers, not to mention Jennifer Connelly's literally off-the-rails Melanie Cavill? Jump onboard season 2's pair of concluding episodes to find out. —Clark Collis

Hall of Flame: Top 100 Roast Moments

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Comedy Central

Over the course of a weeklong event, kicking off tonight, comedian Nikki Glaser hosts this special, where she and other comedians, actors, and pop culture historians take a look back at and review roasts of Alec Baldwin, Justin Bieber, Bruce Willis, Rob Lowe, Joan Rivers, and more. Relive some of the most brutally hilarious and wonderfully cringey jokes, jabs, and insults in roast-ory. —Gerrad Hall

Race to the Center of the Earth

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Nat Geo

Series Debut

Anyone missing The Amazing Race right now will want to catch National Geographic's Race to the Center of the Earth. The seven-part series (part of Nat Geo's new Adventure Night programming, which kicks off at 9 p.m. with the season premiere of Running Wild With Bear Grylls, featuring The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie) pits four teams of three against each other in a nonstop sprint across the globe to reach a buoy holding the grand prize of $1 million. The twist: they start from different corners of the planet, with one group each in South America, Russia, North America, and Southeast Asia. They'll face all manner of geographical challenges — untamed jungles, frozen Arctic, arid deserts, bustling cities, treacherous mountains, and vast oceans — on the adventure of a lifetime. —Tyler Aquilina

