What to Watch on Monday: It's the end of the line for Snowpiercer season 2
Also, Comedy Central kicks off a week-long look back at the Top 100 Roast Moments, and National Geographic kicks off a Race to the Center of the Earth.
Snowpiercer
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on TNT
Season Finale
On last week's Snowpiercer, Sean Bean's villainous Mr. Wilford regained control of the train, and the support of many onboard, by solving an engineering problem he himself had created. With Wilford in power, Mike O'Malley's Lead Brakeman Sam Roche was sent for a spell of suspended animation in "The Drawers" while a possibly worse fate awaited Daveed Diggs' rebellion-leading Andre Layton at Wilford's homebase of Big Alice. What will all this mean for our community of train-dwellers, not to mention Jennifer Connelly's literally off-the-rails Melanie Cavill? Jump onboard season 2's pair of concluding episodes to find out. —Clark Collis
Hall of Flame: Top 100 Roast Moments
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Comedy Central
Over the course of a weeklong event, kicking off tonight, comedian Nikki Glaser hosts this special, where she and other comedians, actors, and pop culture historians take a look back at and review roasts of Alec Baldwin, Justin Bieber, Bruce Willis, Rob Lowe, Joan Rivers, and more. Relive some of the most brutally hilarious and wonderfully cringey jokes, jabs, and insults in roast-ory. —Gerrad Hall
Race to the Center of the Earth
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Nat Geo
Series Debut
Anyone missing The Amazing Race right now will want to catch National Geographic's Race to the Center of the Earth. The seven-part series (part of Nat Geo's new Adventure Night programming, which kicks off at 9 p.m. with the season premiere of Running Wild With Bear Grylls, featuring The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie) pits four teams of three against each other in a nonstop sprint across the globe to reach a buoy holding the grand prize of $1 million. The twist: they start from different corners of the planet, with one group each in South America, Russia, North America, and Southeast Asia. They'll face all manner of geographical challenges — untamed jungles, frozen Arctic, arid deserts, bustling cities, treacherous mountains, and vast oceans — on the adventure of a lifetime. —Tyler Aquilina
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
Independent Lens: 'Til Kingdom Come — PBS
8 p.m.
Bulletproof (season finale) — The CW
VH1 Couples Retreat (series debut) — VH1
9 p.m.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht — Bravo
All American Stories (part 2/finale) — The CW
Running Wild With Bear Grylls (season premiere) — Nat Geo
10 p.m.
Breeders — FX
Debris — NBC
*times are ET and subject to change
