What to Watch on Monday: Darren Criss brings StarKid energy to Quibi with Royalties

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Carol Burnett Show

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on various platforms

If you're looking for some laughs right now, look no further than a classic, which is making its streaming debut. All 11 seasons of The Carol Burnett Show, starring Burnett, Vicki Lawrence, Tim Conway, Harvey Korman, and Lyle Waggoner, which won 25 Emmy Awards across its original 279-episode run on CBS from 1967 to 1978, are available for streaming on-demand across Shout! Factory TV platforms, on ShoutFactoryTV.com; Shout! Factory TV’s Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android apps; and on various Shout! Factory TV branded channels including Tubi, Amazon Prime Channels, and the Roku Channel. Many episodes in this streaming release will be available for the first time since their original broadcast — Burnett worked with Shout! Factory to find the long-lost masters. And now you can watch these comedy masters at work again...or perhaps for the first time. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Royalties

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Quibi

Series Debut

Team StarKid is back (sort of) with Quibi's new "Movie in Chapters" starring Darren Criss, who also wrote the series with his A Very Potter Musical co-conspirators Nick and Matt Lang. Criss and Kether Donohue (You're the Worst) play struggling songwriters Pierce and Sara, who face the challenge of crafting hit songs for demanding stars — played by, among others, Lil Rel Howery and Mark Hamill. With appearances from John Stamos, Julianne Hough, Jennifer Coolidge, and more, plus a slate of original songs written by Criss, Royalties is sure to strike a chord (sorry), or at least be note-worthy. (Sorry again.) —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Reunion — Bravo

Iconic: TLC (special) — The CW

The Titan Games — NBC

9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean (season premiere) — Bravo

The Wall — NBC

10 p.m.

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (season finale) — Food Network

Songland — NBC

Streaming

Nice One! (series debut) — Quibi