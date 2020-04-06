What to Watch on Monday: Quibi finally unveils its buffet of quick bites

Image zoom What to Watch Banner

Quibi

At long last, Quibi has finally arrived. Jeffrey Katzenberg's mobile-based streaming service is here to deliver "quick bites" — content in episodes running 10 minutes or less — for your quaran-streaming pleasure. The platform is $4.99 per month with ads, $7.99 without, but Quibi is offering a 90-day free trial if you sign up before the end of April. (You can do that here.) The programming slate is packed with A-list stars and filmmakers — Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Lopez, Idris Elba, and Laura Dern are just a few names with projects in the works at Quibi. Here's a quick bite of what's available to watch now on Quibi.

Survive

Sophie Turner is following up a little show called Game of Thrones with the thriller Survive, also starring Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton). The show tells the story of two survivors of a plane crash on a remote mountain who must work together as they combat the elements and their personal demons to make it back to civilization.

Most Dangerous Game

Liam Hemsworth stars as Dodge Maynard, a terminally ill man desperate to care for his pregnant wife — enough so that he joins a potentially lucrative venture which turns out to be a deadly ruse pitting him as the prey in a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse. Christoph Waltz also stars as mastermind Miles Sellers, with Nick Santora (CBS' Scorpion) writing and Phil Abraham (Daredevil) directing.

Chrissy's Court

No claim is too small for Chrissy's Court. Chrissy Teigen will preside over real-life small claims cases, Judge Judy-style, with final and legally binding verdicts. Meanwhile, her mom-turned-bailiff, Pepper Thai, maintains order in the courtroom. We have no objections.

Singled Out

Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster will host a new edition of MTV's Singled Out, helping singles of all genders and sexual preferences select one person from a diverse pool for a date. The show will bring online dating to life, linking the main dater to their group of singles through social media.

NightGowns

Sasha Velour's acclaimed live drag revue is coming to Quibi, with the RuPaul's Drag Race champion executive-producing an eight-part series based on the stage act. Each episode will focus on one performer as they prep for their individual showcases — "part behind-the-scenes documentary, part lip-sync spectacular," according to Velour.

The Voice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

It's the final round of Battles, as coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Nick Jonas finish narrowing down their teams from 10 to six (five Battle winners + one eliminated singer they stole from another team). Come for the playful humor between those big stars, stay for, well, the performance of Rihanna's "Stay" (above). —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

JEOPARDY! College Championship (10-day event debut) — Syndicated

8 p.m.

The Neighborhood — CBS

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

The Plot Against America — HBO

All Rise — CBS

Better Call Saul — AMC

Roswell, New Mexico — The CW

10 p.m.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Secrets & Surprises — ABC

Breeders — FX

Manifest (season finale) — NBC

My Brilliant Friend — HBO

11 p.m.

Briarpatch — USA

*times are ET and subject to change