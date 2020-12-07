What to Watch on Monday: Canadian Nurses come to NBC for medical drama's U.S. debut
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Nurses
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on NBC
U.S. Series Debut
Seattle. Chicago. Boston. New York. Los Angeles. They've all served as the setting for many a medical show over the decades. So are things any different in Toronto? That where the series Nurses, a Canadian series making its U.S. debut, is set, following five young nurses — Grace, Ashley, Keon, Naz and Wolf — at St. Mary's, a busy downtown hospital. As these shows go, the character are, of course, putting in countless hours trying to help others, when they are often the ones who need just as much support. So, yes, expect lots of professional and personal drama. Which brings new meaning to the term hypertension. —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
I Can See Your Voice (special night) — Fox
The Challenge: Double Agents: Declassified — MTV
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS
9 p.m.
All Rise — CBS
Holiday Baking Championship — Food Network
10 p.m.
Industry — HBO
Streaming
A Suitable Boy (U.S. debut) — Acorn TV
Attack on Titan (season premiere) — Funimation
*times are ET and subject to change
