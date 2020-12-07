What to Watch on Monday: Canadian Nurses come to NBC for medical drama's U.S. debut

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

U.S. Series Debut

Seattle. Chicago. Boston. New York. Los Angeles. They've all served as the setting for many a medical show over the decades. So are things any different in Toronto? That where the series Nurses, a Canadian series making its U.S. debut, is set, following five young nurses — Grace, Ashley, Keon, Naz and Wolf — at St. Mary's, a busy downtown hospital. As these shows go, the character are, of course, putting in countless hours trying to help others, when they are often the ones who need just as much support. So, yes, expect lots of professional and personal drama. Which brings new meaning to the term hypertension. —Gerrad Hall