What to Watch on Monday: It's Love Island in the time of corona as quarantine season kicks off

Remember back when trapped-group reality formats like Big Brother and Love Island seemed like crazy social experiments? “Let me get this straight: A bunch of people have to stay in a house for weeks and are not allowed to spend any time in the outside world? Who would ever do that?!” Well, now that we’re all basically doing that, watching fellow house-bound inmates is less exotic and more relatable than ever. But unlike everybody else, the quarantined singles on CBS’ Love Island at least get to embark on worry-free dating. The season 2 cast and crew were all Covid tested and isolated in a Las Vegas hotel for a stretch of time before production began, and will remain in a protected bubble during filming. This ensures the cast’s usual wanton hook ups and partner switching can still go down without fear of the pandemic raging out in the real world. So, in a way, the isolated cast of Love Island will actually have more freedom to live their normal lives than the rest of us. The new season also includes a twist familiar to fans of the UK show, the addition of “Casa Amor,” a second villa stuffed with singles to shake things up. It’s also adding something called “Secret Jacuzzi Time,” where the Islanders can sneak off for CBS-level hot tub shenanigans. The reality show will air nightly starting at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24. —James Hibberd