What to Watch on Monday: Ellen DeGeneres returns to the air in wake of controversy

Fox gets soapy this fall with this new drama from Tate Taylor (The Help, Ma) starring Kim Cattrall as the matriarch of a televangelist Southern family whose lives and faith are tested by the discovery of three illegitimate children. "She’s the white Oprah of her world, and she’s bigger than life,” Cattrall says of her ambitious character. But wait until you get ahold of the interlopers: the head of a marijuana business (Mark L. Young), a single dad who also happens to be an MMA fighter (Benjamin Levy Aguilar), and a savvy businesswoman who happens to run an online live adult entertainment site (Melia Kreiling). Lord have mercy on the Monreaux family. —Maureen Lee Lenker