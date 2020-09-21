What to Watch on Monday: Ellen DeGeneres returns to the air in wake of controversy
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Check local listings
Season Premiere
Given all the recent news, the world is anxiously waiting for host Ellen DeGeneres to finally address in the show’s new season the allegations against her and top producers for fostering a toxic work environment. “I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio," DeGeneres previously said about the new season. "And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it." While the comedian has apologized to staffers in a letter and later in a virtual townhall meeting, the premiere will be the first time DeGeneres discusses the scandal that’s skewered her “be kind” persona. And when the show comes back, it won’t be without a few changes, including the departure of three producers who faced sexual misconduct allegations, as well as the promotion of DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss to co-executive producer. Boss will also host upcoming episodes of the series this fall. Tiffany Haddish — who recently revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 — will join DeGeneres in-studio and help jumpstart the new season. Other celebs making premiere week appearances include Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin, and Chrissy Teigen. —Rachel Yang
Filthy Rich
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox
Series Debut
Fox gets soapy this fall with this new drama from Tate Taylor (The Help, Ma) starring Kim Cattrall as the matriarch of a televangelist Southern family whose lives and faith are tested by the discovery of three illegitimate children. "She’s the white Oprah of her world, and she’s bigger than life,” Cattrall says of her ambitious character. But wait until you get ahold of the interlopers: the head of a marijuana business (Mark L. Young), a single dad who also happens to be an MMA fighter (Benjamin Levy Aguilar), and a savvy businesswoman who happens to run an online live adult entertainment site (Melia Kreiling). Lord have mercy on the Monreaux family. —Maureen Lee Lenker
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
The Kelly Clarkson Show (season premiere) — Syndicated
8 p.m.
L.A.'s Finest (season 1 broadcast premiere) — Fox
9 p.m.
Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo
Halloween Baking Championship — Food Network
Streaming
Bang (season premiere) — Acorn TV
A Love Song for Latasha (doc) — Netflix
Murder Unboxed (series debut) — Quibi
Stars and Strife (doc) — Starz platforms
*times are ET and subject to change
