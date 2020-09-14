What to Watch on Monday: Tyra Banks takes the reins, more take the floor on DWTS premiere

Dancing With the Stars

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Season Premiere

We Are Who We Are

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO

Series Debut

As the first series from Call Me By Your Name’s visionary director Luca Guadagnino, HBO's We Are Who We Are follows two young teenagers living on a U.S. military base in Italy. Together, they navigate friendship, first love, and the complicated journey of figuring out who they are and who they want to be. —Samantha Highfill

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

The Drew Barrymore Show (talk show debut) — Check local listings

Tamron Hall (season premiere) — Check local listings

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo

Halloween Baking Championship (season premiere) — Food Network

10 p.m.

VOMO: Vote or Miss Out (special) — ABC

Enslaved (docuseries debut) — Epix

Streaming

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (series debut) — Disney+

Wireless (series debut) — Quibi