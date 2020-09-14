What to Watch on Monday: Tyra Banks takes the reins, more take the floor on DWTS premiere
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Dancing With the Stars
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Season Premiere
Get your dancing shoes ready: an all-new season of Dancing With the Stars is twirling into living rooms today! The new cast of celebrities pining for your weekly support is comprised of Justina Machado, Carole Baskin, Johnny Weir, Anne Heche, Jeannie Mai, Nelly, AJ McLean, Nev Schulman, Chrishell Stause, Monica Aldama, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Vernon Davis, Charles Oakley, Skai Jackson, and Jesse Metcalf. There will also be new faces off the dance floor; Tyra Banks will be serving face as the new host, which has many of the stars working hard on their beauty and fashion, not just their fancy footwork. “I feel like [Tyra is] the perfect addition to this show,” Bristowe told EW during a recent media call. “You know I’ll be coming out hot on the dance floor and I’ll definitely be trying to impress her with my fierceness.” Former DWTS professional dancer Derek Hough is following in his sister Julianne’s footsteps by taking his turn as a judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. —Rosy Cordero
Related content:
We Are Who We Are
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO
Series Debut
As the first series from Call Me By Your Name’s visionary director Luca Guadagnino, HBO's We Are Who We Are follows two young teenagers living on a U.S. military base in Italy. Together, they navigate friendship, first love, and the complicated journey of figuring out who they are and who they want to be. —Samantha Highfill
Related content:
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
The Drew Barrymore Show (talk show debut) — Check local listings
Tamron Hall (season premiere) — Check local listings
8 p.m.
9 p.m.
Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo
Halloween Baking Championship (season premiere) — Food Network
The Third Day (limited series debut) — HBO
10 p.m.
VOMO: Vote or Miss Out (special) — ABC
Enslaved (docuseries debut) — Epix
American Dad (300th episode) — TBS
Streaming
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (series debut) — Disney+
Wireless (series debut) — Quibi
Summerland (movie) — Digital/VOD
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments