What to Watch on Monday: The couples pay tribute to musical icons on Dancing With the Stars
Dancing With the Stars
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Half of the original crop of celebrities has been sent home, and now, seven remain: Justina Machado, AJ McLean, Skai Jackson, Johnny Weir, Nelly, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Nev Schulman. Tonight on Dancing With the Stars, they’re honoring their favorite musical icons, dancing to their songs in this ninth week of competition. I'll be loving it if AJ McLean dances to a New Kids on the Block song? The Quickstep by step, perhaps? —Gerrad Hall
The Voice
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC
The Blind Auditions are done, and that means it’s time for the Battle Rounds. Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani have all filled their teams with incredibly talented singers, so these matchups are primed to be just as great. Who will 4-chair-turn Tamara Jade, 14-year-old Carter Rubin, and Team Gwen’s soulful one-chair turn Larriah Jackson be pitted against? These epic battles often double as powerful duets, and it all gets started tonight on The Voice. —Alamin Yohannes
Industry
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO
Series Debut
HBO’s latest follows a group of recent college graduates fighting for permanent positions at Pierpoint & Co., a leading bank in London. Together, they’ll battle the intense stress that comes from working in international finance by day and party away their worries by night. Warning: There will be drugs. So many drugs. —Samantha Highfill
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
2020 Miss USA Competition — FYI Network
9 p.m.
Holiday Baking Championship — Food Network
Filthy Rich — Fox
Bargain Mansions (new episodes begin) — HGTV
10 p.m.
Soulmates (season finale) — AMC
Christmas Cookie Challenge (season premiere) — Food Network
11 p.m.
The Big Bake: Holiday (season premiere) — Food Network
Streaming
The South Westerlies (series debut) — Acorn TV
The Mighty Ones (series debut) — Hulu
Now What? (series debut) — SoulPancake
*times are ET and subject to change
