What to Watch on Monday: It's Disney night once again on Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Dig up your Mickey ears: it’s Disney night on Dancing With the Stars! Host Tyra Banks and her celebrity hoofers are expected to open the show by being “magically transported” into classic Disney films. The show will then settle into its traditional routine of waltzing, foxtrotting, quickstepping, and Charleston-ing to popular Disney tunes. Guess which animated movie song that Carole Baskin will samba to! I’d be lion if I said it was an inspired choice. —Lynette Rice

Emergency Call

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

Series Debut

Luke Wilson is shining a light on real-life heroes on the new ABC unscripted series Emergency Call. For anyone who’s ever wondered what happens before emergency workers arrive on the scene of a call, Wilson visited 9-1-1 call centers in various cities which will unravel for viewers across 10 episodes. The longtime actor is passionate about showing viewers the calm and console provided by the 9-1-1 call center employees during heavily stressful moments when lives are literally on the line. —Rosy Cordero

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival — The CW

9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo

Halloween Baking Championship — Food Network

10 p.m.

Joe Exotic: Before He Was King (special) — Investigation Discovery

Streaming

Red Table Talk (new episodes start) — Facebook Watch

The Expecting (series debut) — Quibi

50 States of Fright (season premiere) — Quibi

People You May Know (doc) — Sundance Now