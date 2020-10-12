What to Watch on Monday: It's '80s night (and the feeling's right) on Dancing With the Stars

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

After a strange snafu during the last week's DWTS elimination, which saw Cheer coach Monica Aldama (WHAT?!) and actress Anne Heche on the chopping block, it was the latter of the two who was sent home. This week, the remaining celebrity and pro-dancer couples are hitting the dance floor for 80s Night. Aldama will dance the Tango to "Tainted Love," Kaitlyn Bristowe will Tango to "I Think We're Alone Now," Vernon Davis is also doing the Tango to "Livin' On a Prayer," Skai Jackson will be dancing Jazz to "The Power of Love," Justina Machado will also dance Jazz to "Maniac," AJ McLean is dancing the Waltz to "Open Arms," Jeannie Mai is dancing Jazz to "Like a Virgin," Jesse Metcalfe will dance the Tango to "Everybody Wants to Rule the World," Nelly is dancing the Samba to "Rhythm of the Night," Nev Schulman will dance the Quickstep to "Tak on Me," Chrishell Stause is dancing the Cha Ca to "You Got It (The Right Stuff)," and Johnny Weir will dance Contemporary to "Total Eclipse of the Heart." Will it be a total eclipse of the judges and earn him 10s across the board? —Gerrad Hall