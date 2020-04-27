What to Watch on Monday: Have a Cup of Joe with Joe Jonas, Matthew McConaughey, and more

Image zoom What to Watch Banner

Never Have I Ever

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Never have I ever not enjoyed a show written by Mindy Kaling — and this Netflix teen dramedy is no exception. The show stars newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, a teen on a mission to have a “sexy high school experience” while trying to ignore her grief over the recent and sudden loss of her father. Helping Devi on her quest for sex are best friends Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and an unfairly attractive swim-team member named Paxton (Darren Barnet). All that pain, sexual tension, and family pressure are hilariously narrated by tennis legend and total hothead John McEnroe — a casting choice that isn’t as random as it first appears. Devi might stop short of screaming “You cannot be serious!!” at her friends and family, but like any teen dealing with too much angst, she sure has her overly-dramatic moments. Luckily, like McEnroe, she still knows how to put on a winning show. —Ruth Kinane

Cup of Joe

Image zoom Quibi

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Quibi

Series Debut

If the coronavirus put the kibosh on a trip you had planned, Joe Jonas is here to help... sort of. Quibi is serving up Cup of Joe, a travel series that follows the Jonas brother as he explores various cities during the Happiness Begins tour, accompanied by such celebrity guides as Tina Fey, Matthew McConaughey, Jonas' wife (and fellow Quibi-show headliner) Sophie Turner, and more. It's about as close to a world tour as we can get at the moment. —Tyler Aquilina

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart — ABC

Focus Features's Movie Mondays: My Summer of Love — Facebook

9-1-1 — Fox

The Voice — NBC

9 p.m.

90 Day Fiancé — TLC

Roswell, New Mexico — The CW

Prodigal Son (season finale) — Fox

10 p.m.

The Baker and the Beauty — ABC

Dispatches From Elsewhere (season finale) — AMC

Breeders (season finale) — FX

My Brilliant Friend — HBO

Songland — NBC

Dragnificent! — TLC

Streaming

Deadwater Fell (season finale) — Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change