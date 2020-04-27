What to Watch on Monday: Have a Cup of Joe with Joe Jonas, Matthew McConaughey, and more
Never Have I Ever
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
Never have I ever not enjoyed a show written by Mindy Kaling — and this Netflix teen dramedy is no exception. The show stars newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, a teen on a mission to have a “sexy high school experience” while trying to ignore her grief over the recent and sudden loss of her father. Helping Devi on her quest for sex are best friends Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and an unfairly attractive swim-team member named Paxton (Darren Barnet). All that pain, sexual tension, and family pressure are hilariously narrated by tennis legend and total hothead John McEnroe — a casting choice that isn’t as random as it first appears. Devi might stop short of screaming “You cannot be serious!!” at her friends and family, but like any teen dealing with too much angst, she sure has her overly-dramatic moments. Luckily, like McEnroe, she still knows how to put on a winning show. —Ruth Kinane
Cup of Joe
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Quibi
Series Debut
If the coronavirus put the kibosh on a trip you had planned, Joe Jonas is here to help... sort of. Quibi is serving up Cup of Joe, a travel series that follows the Jonas brother as he explores various cities during the Happiness Begins tour, accompanied by such celebrity guides as Tina Fey, Matthew McConaughey, Jonas' wife (and fellow Quibi-show headliner) Sophie Turner, and more. It's about as close to a world tour as we can get at the moment. —Tyler Aquilina
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart — ABC
Focus Features's Movie Mondays: My Summer of Love — Facebook
9 p.m.
90 Day Fiancé — TLC
Prodigal Son (season finale) — Fox
10 p.m.
The Baker and the Beauty — ABC
Dispatches From Elsewhere (season finale) — AMC
Breeders (season finale) — FX
Songland — NBC
Streaming
Deadwater Fell (season finale) — Acorn TV
*times are ET and subject to change
