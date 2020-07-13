What to Watch on Monday: Revisit CMA Fest highlights in 'best of' special with Luke Bryan

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

If only the characters in this series had a chance to read the 2017 book Little Fires Everywhere or watched this year’s Hulu adaptation of it, they may not have trusted an 18-year-old to be their surrogate. The wealthy couple (Bodyguard’s Sophie Rundle and Line of Duty’s Martin Compston), desperate to start a family, turn to a girl (Sex Education’s Mirren Mack) they meet after a chance encounter. But this would be a pretty boring series if there wasn’t some drama involved. And there’s plenty of that, as secrets about their surrogate’s past are revealed — as well as her true intentions. Oh baby, things are about to get crazy! —GH