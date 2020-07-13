What to Watch on Monday: Revisit CMA Fest highlights in 'best of' special with Luke Bryan
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
CMA Best of Fest
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
What do you do when there’s no 2020 CMA Fest due to the pandemic? Reach into the 16-year archive for 25 of the most memorable performances from years past, naturally. Luke Bryan hosts this three-hour “Best of” special, featuring Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert, Lady A (formerly known as Lady Antebellum…not the other artist of the same name who the country band is now engaged in a legal battle with…but I digress), Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, and many more. But that’s not all — the special also includes a new performance by Bryan and special guest Darius Rucker. That should be a hoot(ie)! —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
The Nest
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Acorn TV
Series Debut
If only the characters in this series had a chance to read the 2017 book Little Fires Everywhere or watched this year’s Hulu adaptation of it, they may not have trusted an 18-year-old to be their surrogate. The wealthy couple (Bodyguard’s Sophie Rundle and Line of Duty’s Martin Compston), desperate to start a family, turn to a girl (Sex Education’s Mirren Mack) they meet after a chance encounter. But this would be a pretty boring series if there wasn’t some drama involved. And there’s plenty of that, as secrets about their surrogate’s past are revealed — as well as her true intentions. Oh baby, things are about to get crazy! —GH
Related content:
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
The Titan Games — NBC
9 p.m.
Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo
Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW
Big Time Bake (season finale) — Food Network
10 p.m.
Streaming
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments