What to Watch on Monday: Black Lightning strikes again for final season premiere

The Bachelor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Don't you just hate it when your best friend says you should meet a guy, but then it turns out the guy is starring on a reality TV dating show that's been filming for weeks? As we've seen from the previews, Heather Martin — a.k.a. the "Never Been Kissed" girl from Colton's season of The Bachelor — doesn't let a little thing like production schedules get in her way of finding a husband. Tonight, she shows up at Nemacolin to meet Matt. While she's quarantining, tensions rise between Katie and Serena C., and the Bachelor gets a visit from an old friend. —Kristen Baldwin

Black Lightning

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

Season Premiere

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is at the lowest point we've ever seen him in the final season premiere of Black Lightning. Picking up a year after the Markovian invasion, the season 4 opener finds Jefferson still mourning the loss of his best friend Chief Bill Henderson, who died in the season 3 finale, and doubting whether there's any point to being Black Lightning anymore. His grief pushes him to do some reckless and shocking things, and has created some distance between him and Lynn (Christine Adams). Meanwhile, his daughters Thunder (Nafessa Williams) and Lightning (China Anne McClain) are try their best to protect the streets of Freeland, and the villainous Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III) emerges from the shadows in a very surprising way. —Chancellor Agard

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Independent Lens: Women in Blue (doc) — PBS

7 p.m.

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (returns) — MTV

8 p.m.

Ellen's Game of Games — NBC

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition (series debut) — VH1

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

All Rise — CBS

9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox

30 Coins — HBO

The Wall — NBC

10 p.m.

The Investigation — HBO

Crossing Lines (season premiere) — Ovation TV

Streaming

Balthazar (U.S. premiere of season 3) — Acorn TV

Love Games (90 Day Fiancé spin-off debut) — Discovery+

Finding Bigfoot: The Search Continues (season premiere) — Discovery+

The Wake of Light (movie) — Digital