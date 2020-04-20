What to Watch on Monday: The end is near as Better Caul Saul wraps up penultimate season

Image zoom What to Watch Banner

Battlestar Galactica marathon

Image zoom Justin Stephens/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Starting 12 a.m. on Syfy

When Syfy rebooted the ‘70s sci-fi drama Battlestar Galactica in 2004, many fans of the original were outraged. The new show had a grounded tone, flawed characters, humanoid cylons, used hand-held cameras and had a gender-reversed Starbuck — all considered controversial. Yet the result was the rare reboot that wildly exceeded its origins and with each passing year looks more ahead of its time. Starting today, Syfy is airing a full-series marathon of BSG beginning with its two-part miniseries hosted by star Tricia Helfer (though there is an argument to be made that, given the show’s fourth season, the best BSG viewing experience is to stop halfway through). —James Hibberd

Better Call Saul

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on AMC

Season Finale

The final installment of Better Call Saul’s fifth season comes crashing into your living room, with Jimmy and Kim picking up the pieces after that frightening confrontation with Lalo. (Kudos to Kim for saving the day.) “Am I bad for you?” is a question that Jimmy will ask Kim, and it won’t be the only complicated question posed by the finale. “The surprises aren’t done, not for any of us,” Rhea Seehorn, a.k.a. Kim, tells EW. “I wasn't sure what else there was to mine because I felt breathless after [episode] 9, but you are going to have a hard time breathing through [episode] 10. And some of it is because there are some scenes with some humor in them, but they're so coded now with what we know about the bigger picture.” Here's a big-picture quote that will unsettle you to your core. Hints Seehorn: “The fear and the worry that people have for Kim — and what's happening to her — is merited.” Attendance on Monday night is mandatory. —Dan Snierson

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart — ABC

Focus Features's Movie Mondays: Mallrats — Facebook

9-1-1 — Fox

The Voice (Knockouts part 2) — NBC

9 p.m.

The Plot Against America (finale) — HBO

Roswell, New Mexico — The CW

Prodigal Son — Fox

Celebrity IOU (Melissa McCarthy) — HGTV

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (season finale) — National Geographic

10 p.m.

The Baker and the Beauty — ABC

Breeders — FX

My Brilliant Friend — HBO

Songland — NBC

Dragnificent! (regular time slot) — TLC

Chopped Sweets (season finale) — Food Network

Streaming

The Midnight Gospel (series debut) — Netflix

Cooked With Cannabis (series debut) — Netflix

Iron Sharpens Iron (series debut) — Quibi

Deadwater Fell — Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change