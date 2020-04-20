What to Watch on Monday: The end is near as Better Caul Saul wraps up penultimate season
Battlestar Galactica marathon
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Starting 12 a.m. on Syfy
When Syfy rebooted the ‘70s sci-fi drama Battlestar Galactica in 2004, many fans of the original were outraged. The new show had a grounded tone, flawed characters, humanoid cylons, used hand-held cameras and had a gender-reversed Starbuck — all considered controversial. Yet the result was the rare reboot that wildly exceeded its origins and with each passing year looks more ahead of its time. Starting today, Syfy is airing a full-series marathon of BSG beginning with its two-part miniseries hosted by star Tricia Helfer (though there is an argument to be made that, given the show’s fourth season, the best BSG viewing experience is to stop halfway through). —James Hibberd
Better Call Saul
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on AMC
Season Finale
The final installment of Better Call Saul’s fifth season comes crashing into your living room, with Jimmy and Kim picking up the pieces after that frightening confrontation with Lalo. (Kudos to Kim for saving the day.) “Am I bad for you?” is a question that Jimmy will ask Kim, and it won’t be the only complicated question posed by the finale. “The surprises aren’t done, not for any of us,” Rhea Seehorn, a.k.a. Kim, tells EW. “I wasn't sure what else there was to mine because I felt breathless after [episode] 9, but you are going to have a hard time breathing through [episode] 10. And some of it is because there are some scenes with some humor in them, but they're so coded now with what we know about the bigger picture.” Here's a big-picture quote that will unsettle you to your core. Hints Seehorn: “The fear and the worry that people have for Kim — and what's happening to her — is merited.” Attendance on Monday night is mandatory. —Dan Snierson
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart — ABC
Focus Features's Movie Mondays: Mallrats — Facebook
The Voice (Knockouts part 2) — NBC
9 p.m.
The Plot Against America (finale) — HBO
Celebrity IOU (Melissa McCarthy) — HGTV
Cosmos: Possible Worlds (season finale) — National Geographic
10 p.m.
The Baker and the Beauty — ABC
Breeders — FX
Songland — NBC
Dragnificent! (regular time slot) — TLC
Chopped Sweets (season finale) — Food Network
Streaming
The Midnight Gospel (series debut) — Netflix
Cooked With Cannabis (series debut) — Netflix
Iron Sharpens Iron (series debut) — Quibi
*times are ET and subject to change
