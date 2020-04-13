What to Watch on Monday: The Bachelor gets musical with new spin-off Listen to Your Heart
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Series Debut
If Bachelor Pad and The Voice had a baby... well, it would be an abomination and we'd have to take it out behind the shed and put it down. But in this hybrid reality competition, 20 single wannabe singers mix and mingle while looking to "connect" with someone romantically and musically. It's got everything you know and love about The Bachelor (date cards, rose ceremonies, host Chris Harrison), plus more awkward serenades per episode than we usually see in an entire season of The Bachelorette. (Eventually the final "couples" will perform for illustrious judges including Jewel, Jason Mraz, and former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher.) Contestants to watch include Rudi, a 24-year-old studio vocalist who says she's "dated all of L.A. already," and Michael Todd, a smarmy singer-songwriter who can't wait to perform his original composition "Hot Touch" for anyone who will listen. —Kristen Baldwin
Songland
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on NBC
Season Premiere
NBC’s surprise treat from last summer makes a much-needed early return for its second season tonight. The reality competition has budding songwriters pitch their songs to an artist of the week, with hitmakers Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean, and Shane McAnally there to transform them into smashes — one of which the celebrity guest will record. Having country pop group Lady Antebellum as the first act visiting the show for a new song helps display what a prism the series can be, adding a reggae sound to what was once a standard backwoods drinking anthem. —Marcus Jones
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
Bedlam (documentary) — PBS
2 p.m.
Independent Lens mental health live-stream discussion — Facebook Live
8 p.m.
The Voice (Knockouts begin) — NBC
Focus Features's Movie Mondays: Moonrise Kingdom — Facebook
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS
9 p.m.
The Plot Against America — HBO
All Rise — CBS
Celebrity IOU (series debut) — HGTV
Good Eats: Reloaded (season premiere) — Cooking Channel
TMZ Investigates: Tiger King — What Really Went Down? — Fox
10 p.m.
American Dad! (season premiere) — TBS
The Baker and the Beauty (series debut) — ABC
Breeders — FX
11 p.m.
Briarpatch (season finale) — USA
Merle Haggard: Salute to a Country Legend — A&E
Streaming
The Stranger (series debut) — Quibi
#Freerayshawn (series debut) — Quibi
Elba vs. Block (series debut) — Quibi
Agua Donkeys (series debut) — Quibi
50 States of Fright (series debut) — Quibi
Paradise Lost (series debut) — Spectrum On Demand
Murdoch Mysteries (season finale) — Acorn TV
*times are ET and subject to change
