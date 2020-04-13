What to Watch on Monday: The Bachelor gets musical with new spin-off Listen to Your Heart

Image zoom What to Watch Banner

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Series Debut

If Bachelor Pad and The Voice had a baby... well, it would be an abomination and we'd have to take it out behind the shed and put it down. But in this hybrid reality competition, 20 single wannabe singers mix and mingle while looking to "connect" with someone romantically and musically. It's got everything you know and love about The Bachelor (date cards, rose ceremonies, host Chris Harrison), plus more awkward serenades per episode than we usually see in an entire season of The Bachelorette. (Eventually the final "couples" will perform for illustrious judges including Jewel, Jason Mraz, and former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher.) Contestants to watch include Rudi, a 24-year-old studio vocalist who says she's "dated all of L.A. already," and Michael Todd, a smarmy singer-songwriter who can't wait to perform his original composition "Hot Touch" for anyone who will listen. —Kristen Baldwin

Songland

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on NBC

Season Premiere

NBC’s surprise treat from last summer makes a much-needed early return for its second season tonight. The reality competition has budding songwriters pitch their songs to an artist of the week, with hitmakers Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean, and Shane McAnally there to transform them into smashes — one of which the celebrity guest will record. Having country pop group Lady Antebellum as the first act visiting the show for a new song helps display what a prism the series can be, adding a reggae sound to what was once a standard backwoods drinking anthem. —Marcus Jones

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Bedlam (documentary) — PBS

2 p.m.

Independent Lens mental health live-stream discussion — Facebook Live

8 p.m.

The Voice (Knockouts begin) — NBC

The Neighborhood — CBS

Focus Features's Movie Mondays: Moonrise Kingdom — Facebook

9-1-1 — Fox

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

The Plot Against America — HBO

All Rise — CBS

Better Call Saul — AMC

Roswell, New Mexico — The CW

Biography: Kenny Rogers — A&E

Celebrity IOU (series debut) — HGTV

Good Eats: Reloaded (season premiere) — Cooking Channel

TMZ Investigates: Tiger King — What Really Went Down? — Fox

10 p.m.

American Dad! (season premiere) — TBS

The Baker and the Beauty (series debut) — ABC

Bull — CBS

Breeders — FX

My Brilliant Friend — HBO

11 p.m.

Briarpatch (season finale) — USA

Merle Haggard: Salute to a Country Legend — A&E

Streaming

The Stranger (series debut) — Quibi

#Freerayshawn (series debut) — Quibi

Elba vs. Block (series debut) — Quibi

Agua Donkeys (series debut) — Quibi

50 States of Fright (series debut) — Quibi

Paradise Lost (series debut) — Spectrum On Demand

Murdoch Mysteries (season finale) — Acorn TV

Deadwater Fell — Acorn TV

