What to Watch on Monday: Revisit the twists and turns of Jason Mesnick's 'Bachelor' season

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Jason Mesnick’s time on The Bachelor gave us a lot more than that infamous balcony cry: Season 13 also brought us future Bachelorette (and hot dog aficionado) Jillian Harris, a date that was all about boobs, and the grossest kiss in recorded Bachelor history. Relive all of the awkwardness, as well as the Jason and Melissa’s brutal After the Final Rose breakup, on tonight’s three-hour extravaganza. Of course we’ll hear from the once-scorned “winner” (now a happily-married mother of three) and Jason and Molly themselves, who’ve been married since 2012. Sometimes “the most dramatic season finale EVER” can actually lead to “happily ever after.” —Kristen Baldwin

Mapleworth Murders

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Quibi

Series Debut

Paula Pell is killing it while trying to figure out who’s doing the killing. The A.P. Bio scene-stealer stars in Quibi comedy Mapleworth Murders as crime novelist-cum-amateur sleuth Abigail Mapleworth, who can’t help but solve murders in the surprisingly violent town of Mapleworth, with her niece Heidi (Hayley Magnus) attempting to keep her on point. The murderers, victims, witnesses, and crazy townfolk will look familiar to you, as they are played by celebrities including Tina Fey, Nicole Byer, Andy Samberg, J.B. Smoove, Patton Oswalt, Maya Rudolph, and John Lutz (who co-created the Murder, She Wrote hat tip of a show with Pell). Dare to meet TV’s newest crime solver, whose deductions will have you exclaiming (in her words): “Put a stick in my prune shoot and call me street corn!” —Dan Snierson

