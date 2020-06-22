What to Watch on Monday: The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons spotlights Ben Higgins next

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Ben Higgins may go down in history as the World’s Nicest Bachelor™. And while “nice” doesn’t always translate to “interesting,” season 20 did deliver lots of drama from the “ladies.” In tonight’s three-hour summary of Ben’s “journey” to find “love,” we’ll revisit the glory of Olivia “I Wanna Talk Smart Things” Caridi’s tenure on the show — with Olivia herself, who graciously (miraculously?) agreed to a video interview with host Chris Harrison. We’ll also relive the harrowing JoJo-Ben-Lauren love triangle, and check in on some other random members of Bachelor Nation (spoiler: one of them lives in a van). —Kristen Baldwin

Related content:

90 Day Fiancé: B90 Strikes Back!

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on TLC

Series Debut

If your summer needs a little more punching up, there’s yet another 90 Day Fiancé spin-off to add to your heavy TLC DVR rotation. In B90 Strikes Back!, all your favorites reality stars are back to relive some of their favorite moments from the original series. You'll come for the drama but you’ll stay for the hilarity, natch. Watch as Darcey, David, Annie, and, yes, even Ed will take some abuse submitted by fans on social media, which truly makes for the best moments. —Rosy Cordero

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Pipe Dreams (Independent Lens) — PBS

8 p.m.

Black and Blue – A Court TV Special — Court TV

The Titan Games — NBC

9 p.m.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season premiere) — The CW

The Wall — NBC

10 p.m.

Dateline NBC (“What Happened to JJ and Tylee”) — NBC

Camp Getaway (season finale) — Bravo

11 p.m.

Find Love Live (midseason premiere) — TLC

Streaming