What to Watch on Monday: American Idol wraps up Hollywood Week with a duets challenge

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

The first night of Hollywood Week is done, where contestants chose a song to perform from a specific genre. Tonight, they'll perform duets. But this year — twist! — the American Idol judges are choosing who they perform with rather than the singers picking their own duet partner. Some incredible talent is starting to emerge — even some frontrunners. But it's Hollywood Week, and good contestants have notoriously cracked under the pressure during this phase in years past. Tune in to see what happens — and if Kelly Anne Conway, accompanying daughter Claudia, will randomly start singing again. —Gerrad Hall

Breeders

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX

Season Premiere

FX's comedy of parenthood Breeders returns to find Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard) now dealing with 10- and 13-year-old kids, whose increasing anxiety and growing independence add some new and uncharted complications to the already-chaotic process of parenting. Meanwhile, the two also have to deal with their own parents, and the challenges of their relationship. Can they survive the new pressures, the way they just-about survived the old ones? Only time and a 10-episode season will tell. —Tyler Aquilina

What ELSE to Watch

Independent Lens: Coded Bias — PBS

7 p.m.

Deliciousness (season premiere) — MTV

8 p.m.

Bulletproof — The CW

9 p.m.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht — Bravo

Beartown (season finale) — HBO

Return to Amish (season premiere) — TLC

10 p.m.

People Magazine Investigates (season premiere) — Investigation Discovery

Debris — NBC

Streaming

The Attaché (U.S. debut) — Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change