What to Watch on Monday: All American returns with kicker tryouts and tough choices
Also, catch this season's final round of Battles on The Voice, and a wild new episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.
All American
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW
After waiting all season for Olivia and Spencer to admit their feelings for each other, things went terribly wrong when the All American mid-season finale ended with Olivia wrecking her car while under the influence. With the spring premiere approaching, we'll find out just how far Spencer's willing to go to protect her. —Samantha Highfill
What ELSE to Watch
Down a Dark Stairwell (doc) — PBS
8 p.m.
Mark of a Serial Killer (Serial Killer Week episode) — Oxygen
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS
9 p.m.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht — Bravo
All Rise — CBS
America's Most Wanted (season finale) — Fox
10 p.m.
Breeders — FX
Debris — NBC
Streaming
Keeping Faith (season premiere) — Acorn TV
Pray, Obey, Kill (docuseries debut) — HBO Max
