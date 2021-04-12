Also, catch this season's final round of Battles on The Voice, and a wild new episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

What to Watch on Monday: All American returns with kicker tryouts and tough choices

All American

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

After waiting all season for Olivia and Spencer to admit their feelings for each other, things went terribly wrong when the All American mid-season finale ended with Olivia wrecking her car while under the influence. With the spring premiere approaching, we'll find out just how far Spencer's willing to go to protect her. —Samantha Highfill

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Down a Dark Stairwell (doc) — PBS

8 p.m.

Mark of a Serial Killer (Serial Killer Week episode) — Oxygen

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht — Bravo

All Rise — CBS

10 p.m.

Breeders — FX

Debris — NBC

Streaming

Keeping Faith (season premiere) — Acorn TV

Pray, Obey, Kill (docuseries debut) — HBO Max

*times are ET and subject to change