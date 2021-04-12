What to Watch on Monday: All American returns with kicker tryouts and tough choices

Also, catch this season's final round of Battles on The Voice, and a wild new episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

By EW Staff
April 12, 2021 at 06:00 AM EDT
All American

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

After waiting all season for Olivia and Spencer to admit their feelings for each other, things went terribly wrong when the All American mid-season finale ended with Olivia wrecking her car while under the influence. With the spring premiere approaching, we'll find out just how far Spencer's willing to go to protect her. —Samantha Highfill

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus a clip from tonight's episode of The Voice, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

Down a Dark Stairwell (doc) — PBS

8 p.m.

American Idol — ABC

The Neighborhood — CBS

The Voice (Battles, part 3) — NBC

Mark of a Serial Killer (Serial Killer Week episode) — Oxygen

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht — Bravo

All Rise — CBS

Black Lightning — The CW

America's Most Wanted (season finale) — Fox

10 p.m.

Bull — CBS

Breeders — FX

Debris — NBC

Streaming

Keeping Faith (season premiere) — Acorn TV

Pray, Obey, Kill (docuseries debut) — HBO Max

