What to Watch on Monday: Connie Britton returns for 9-1-1 season finale

9-1-1

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Season Finale

It’s not like there’s ever a chill episode of the Fox emergency services drama, but when it’s the season finale you know the stakes are going to be unbelievably high. After part one of the two-episode finale saw Athena (Angela Bassett) quite literally fight for her life against a serial rapist and Connie Britton reappear as Abby Clark in the final moments as a train passenger involved in a devastating wreck, you could say things are about to go completely off the rails. All we can hope is that the highly-anticipated Buck (Oliver Stark)/Abby reunion is sufficiently epic and romantic. There’s always up and downs on this show — emotional and otherwise (Who could forget the Tsunami that kicked off the season?) — but the finale guarantees to be as unmissable as any 9-1-1 call. —Ruth Kinane

The Price Is Right At Night

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

RuPaul knows how to come on down… a runway in heels. And now he’s dragging himself onto the set of this daytime institution, but in primetime for this special where he’s playing to raise money for Planned Parenthood. Expect all the familiar games and prizes — electronics, clothing, cash, cars! — but with an extra dose of fabulous! —Gerrad Hall

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook

Image zoom Food Network

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Food Network

Series Debut

Audiences have been able to go Inside Amy Schumer, thanks to her Emmy-winning sketch series for Comedy Central. And now we get to go inside…her kitchen for this new Food Network series, where her James Beard Award-winning chef husband Chris Fischer has been teaching her how to cook during quarantine. Self-filmed in their Martha’s Vineyard home, where they’re also raising their baby, the series kicks off with back-to-back episodes where she learns breakfast dishes (perfectly poached eggs, crispy bacon; celery and fennel salad; applesauce for their son), and then some of her favorite late-night treats (Moscow Mule; fried rice; chicken wings; peanut butter cup cookies). Come for the food, stay to see how big of a trainwreck she is in the kitchen. —Gerrad Hall

Asian Americans

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: On PBS; check local listings

Docuseries Debut

The monumental, five-part docuseries aims to enlighten us on the history of Asians in the United States, the discrimination they faced, as well as their contributions to American society. Audiences will learn about famous faces like Bruce Lee and Anna May Wong, as well as lesser-known figures such as Japanese-American actor Sessue Hayakawa or Wong Kim Ark, and how they paved the way for current Asian American creators, activists, and more. Daniel Dae Kim and Tamlyn Tomita serve as narrators, while Randall Park, Hari Kondabolu, Pulitzer Prize-winner Viet Thanh Nguyen, and others were interviewed for the series. “It’s drawing that arc from Hayakawa to Randall Park to people in The Joy Luck Club, to all the artists today,” filmmaker Renee Tajima-Peña tells EW. “That’s what’s really meaningful. The fun part of the series. It’s like yesterday, today, and the future.” —Rachel Yang

