What to Watch on Monday: 9-1-1 heads to Texas for 9-1-1: Lone Star crossover event

The Bachelor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Just call Matt the EPA, because this week he's on the hunt for the source(s) of "toxicity" in the house. This puts mean girls Anna, Victoria, and MJ on the defensive — but will they be able to cry their way out of trouble? The Bachelor brings his group date to the farm, and one lucky "lady" enjoys a shopping spree. You think shooting in a bubble would stop this show from doing some sort of Pretty Woman date? Big mistake. Big. Huge. —Kristen Baldwin

9-1-1 & 9-1-1: Lone Star

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Texas is getting the Hollywood treatment. On Monday's crossover episode of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, Buck (Oliver Stark), Hen (Aisha Hinds), and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) from L.A.'s 118 firehouse head to Austin to help Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and the 126 take on a raging wildfire. Soon, the crews must race to save a group of teenagers trapped by the fire at a campground, and Owen and Hen are fighting for their lives in the aftermath of a helicopter crash. Would you expect anything less when these two shows collide? —Ruth Kinane

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

9to5: The Story of a Movement (Independent Lens doc) — PBS

8 p.m.

Ellen's Game of Games — NBC

Love & Hip Hop: It's a Love Thing (series debut) — VH1

9 p.m.

All American Stories (part 2/finale) — The CW

30 Coins — HBO

The Wall — NBC

10 p.m.

The Investigation (U.S. series debut) — HBO