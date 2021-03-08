Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Plus, it's time for Fantasy Suites on The Bachelor and the music doc Underplayed comes to Amazon Prime.

What to Watch on Monday: 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star get in one last rescue before hiatus

Underplayed

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The new documentary Underplayed explores gender inequality and sexism in the electronic music industry, where few female DJs have been able to find success. Filmed over the summer music festival season in 2019 with an all-female crew, the doc presents a portrait of the gender, ethnic, and sexual inequality issues in music from the viewpoint of the female pioneers, next-generation artists, and industry leaders working for change. —Tyler Aquilina

The Bachelor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

An oatmeal footbath, a camping day trip, a pottery class… oh yeah, the Fantasy Suites! This week on The Bachelor, Matt spends a romantic day and night with Bri, Rachael, and Michelle, which makes for some awkward morning afters among the final three "ladies," as per usual. Rachael spirals especially hard about Matt spending "intimate" time with the other women, which raises the eternal reality TV question: What show did she think she was signing up for? On a less-than-predictable note, Matt has an intense and honest conversation with his absentee father that will warm even the coldest of hearts. —Kristen Baldwin

9-1-1 & 9-1-1: Lone Star

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m./9 p.m. on Fox

It may be the winter finale of both 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, but things are far from cooling off. Among the chaos, across the two Fox first responder shows, are anniversaries, lost pregnant women, and even a bank robbery! In Los Angeles, the 118 find themselves talking down a flight attendant who's reached her limit with unruly passengers (hey, if the seat belt light is on, stay seated!), while Athena (Angela Bassett) discovers that quarantine living has pushed a couple to breaking point (relatable). Elsewhere, Buck (Oliver Stark) rekindles things with an old flame, and Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) make a big decision about their unborn child. Down in Texas, things are similarly hectic, with the 126 being called on to respond to a heist, TK (Ronen Rubenstein) celebrating the one-year anniversary of his sobriety, and Carlos (Rafael Silva) working on a case with his Texas Ranger father. Don't worry, we're sure there'll be no horsing around on the job. —Ruth Kinane

