The term "go for broke" takes on a new meaning in the penultimate season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Having been unceremoniously booted from Shy Baldwin's (Leroy McClain) tour, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) must scramble for gigs while figuring out how to pay for that fancy apartment she bought back from Moishe (Kevin Pollack) in last season's finale. With her top client unemployed and Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch) hiding out after her opening-night implosion, Susie (Alex Borstein) fears her, uh, creative financial decisions will be exposed. Abe (Tony Shalhoub), meanwhile, has a great new gig at the Village Voice — but it doesn't take him long to realize that no one gets into journalism for the money. At least Midge still has her marvelous wardrobe, and an endless supply of moxie.