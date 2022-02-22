What to Watch: Jeopardy crowns the first National College Championship winner
After two weeks of competition (awkwardly broken up by ABC's refusal to preempt The Bachelor), Jeopardy's inaugural National College Championship is coming down to tonight's two-game final. Northeastern University's Liz Feltner, the University of Texas' Jaskaran Singh, and Kennesaw State's Raymond Goslow advanced to the finals after a round of (mostly) extremely close semi-final games; one even ended with a tie, prompting a rare sudden-death tiebreaker clue to secure Feltner's victory. (Stanford student Isaac Appelbaum, who also won his semi-final game, just missed out on the finals due to the Championship's unusual rules; as a consolation prize, he'll go home with $35,000 and be invited back for Jeopardy's first Second Chance Tournament later this year.) Who will prevail and take home the $250,000 grand prize? If Goslow's commanding performances so far are any indication, he's the odds-on favorite, but anything can happen on Jeopardy — just ask Amy Schneider.
