What to Watch: Jeopardy crowns the first National College Championship winner

College seniors Liz Feltner, Jaskaran Singh, and Raymond Goslow will go head-to-head for $250,000 in the tournament's two-game final.
By Tyler Aquilina February 22, 2022 at 08:00 AM EST
Advertisement

Jeopardy

After two weeks of competition (awkwardly broken up by ABC's refusal to preempt The Bachelor), Jeopardy's inaugural National College Championship is coming down to tonight's two-game final. Northeastern University's Liz Feltner, the University of Texas' Jaskaran Singh, and Kennesaw State's Raymond Goslow advanced to the finals after a round of (mostly) extremely close semi-final games; one even ended with a tie, prompting a rare sudden-death tiebreaker clue to secure Feltner's victory. (Stanford student Isaac Appelbaum, who also won his semi-final game, just missed out on the finals due to the Championship's unusual rules; as a consolation prize, he'll go home with $35,000 and be invited back for Jeopardy's first Second Chance Tournament later this year.) Who will prevail and take home the $250,000 grand prize? If Goslow's commanding performances so far are any indication, he's the odds-on favorite, but anything can happen on Jeopardy — just ask Amy Schneider.

Mayim Bialik hosts the 'Jeopardy' National College Championship
| Credit: ABC/Casey Durkin

Check out more from EW's What to Watch podcast, featuring the day's top must-see picks in TV and movies, the biggest entertainment headlines, interviews with your favorite stars, trivia, and more.

Related content:

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com