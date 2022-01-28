What to Watch: Janet Jackson takes control of her narrative in new documentary

What's it like to grow up in a house of superstars only to become an even bigger superstar yourself? And how do you survive when all you've accomplished is threatened in a mere instant? Janet Jackson — she of two secret marriages and even an alleged secret baby — has been notoriously private all of her life, and, it turns out, for good reason. The youngest of nine children, Jackson grew up with no aspirations for pop stardom, but her father had different ideas. Big ones. In her new eponymous doc, spread out over four hours and two nights on both A&E and Lifetime, Jackson takes viewers behind The Velvet Rope as she recaptures Control of her own narrative, addressing decades-old rumors about herself and her family, and how she managed to escape her most famous brother's shadow to found her very own Rhythm Nation.