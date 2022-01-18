Hilary Duff leads the long-delayed series as another New Yorker looking for "the One."

What to Watch: Time to learn How I Met Your Father with Hulu's HIMYM spin-off

It's time to meet your — wait for it — father.

A new take on CBS' beloved 2014 sitcom How I Met Your Mother (which starred Josh Radnor and ran for 9 seasons) arrives Jan. 18 on Hulu. The standalone spin-off, this time titled How I Met Your Father, stars Hilary Duff (Younger) as Sophie, a hopeless romantic millennial who's been on 87 Tinder dates in a year in the pursuit of finding the eventual father of her future children. Luckily, she's got a good attitude about it.

How I Met Your Father (From L-R) Chris Lowell, Hilary Duff, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Suraj Sharma, and Tien Tran in 'How I Met Your Father' | Credit: Patrick Wymore/Hulu

"She's just trying," Duff tells EW. "I think sometimes it's really hard to keep trying and to have a smile on your face and a personality while you do it."

Supporting Sophie on her quest to find "the One" is best pal Valentina (Francia Raisa) and new buddies Jesse (Chris Lowell), Sid (Suraj Sharma), Ellen (Tien Tran), and Charlie (Tom Ainsley) — though they all need just as much support from her with their wide range of relationship woes.

"Really the show is about this friend group, just all accepting one another for exactly where they are," explains Duff. "Sophie meets these people on the right night at the right moment and doesn't realize how much she needs each and every one of them and how much they all need each other — and that's really sweet."

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us), HIMYF also stars Kim Cattrall, who narrates the show as Sophie's older self from 2050.

The first two episodes of How I Met Your Father are available to stream on Hulu now, with future episodes dropping weekly for the remainder of the 10-episode season.

