What to Watch: Ted Lasso takes the pitch for season 2, and He-Man is back in new Masters of the Universe

It's a weekend of new additions to beloved series and franchises on the big and small screen, and EW is breaking down all of it in our latest What to Watch episode.

First, on the heels of its massive 20 Emmy nominations, Apple TV+'s beloved comedy Ted Lasso is back on the pitch for season 2. It picks up right where season 1 left off, and its adorable band of misfits — played by Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, and more — are all back. So what can fans expect from the season, which debuted its first episode Friday?

"Even though it's a comedy, there's so many dramatic elements to it," explains EW Editor-in-Chief Mary Margaret. "You go through these arcs with these characters and I think that's one of the things that makes season 2 just as special is, they're still underdogs, Ted is still going through this evolution, and it's just so compelling to watch. One thing I've loved about season 2 is the one liners are even faster than they were in season one."

Next on the docket is Netflix's animated adventure Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which is a direct sequel to 1983's Masters of the Universe. In it, creator Kevin Smith resurrects He-Man and friends and picks up where the unresolved plots of the original left off. Of the new addition, EW digital news writer Nick Romano teases, "The most interesting thing that happens, happens in the first 10-15 minutes of the first episode and changes the entire concept of what you think this show is going to be for the better, but I can't talk about that!"

Romano says that Smith at one point wanted to call the show Masters of the Universe: Annihilation or Extinction. "I think it's safe to say that there are sort of world-shattering, world-alternating things that are about to happen," he says.

The group also discusses the Henry Golding action vehicle Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (in theaters now). For more on that, as well as more on Ted Lasso and Masters of the Universe: Revelation, check out the full video above.