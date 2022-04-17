What to Watch: A pirate queen awakens alien sea devils in Doctor Who special

In "Legend of the Sea Devils," the Doctor, Yaz, and Dan travel to 19th century China where a small coastal village is under threat — from both the fearsome pirate queen Madame Ching (Crystal Yu) and a monstrous alien force. Chances are that the aliens in question are the titular Sea Devils with whom the Doctor first tangled back in the early '70s when Jon Pertwee was playing the TARDIS-inhabiting time traveler. Half a century on, this is the penultimate special to star Jodie Whittaker before she relinquishes the role. "It's a really bizarre feeling, because it's the best time I've ever had on a job, and I made the decision to leave it, so it's a really strange thing to do to yourself," the actress told EW last year about her decision to depart from the show. "It feels like you're giving yourself stitches — like, 'Why have you done it?' But… it felt right."