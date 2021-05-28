The EW staff breaks down the new films and ponder which Disney villain should be next with an origin story feature.

What to Watch: Emma Stone goes barking mad in Cruella, and A Quiet Place returns for Part 2

Darlings, get ready. EW is breaking the silence to help you figure out where to spend your box office dollar. Will A Quiet Place Part II leave you speechless? Is Cruella devil-ishly entertaining? We run down the big releases in the newest episode of our What to Watch video series, above.

A QUIET PLACE 2 L-r, Marcus (Noah Jupe), Regan (Millicent Simmonds), and Evelyn (Emily Blunt) brave the unknown in "A Quiet Place Part II." | Credit: Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures

In the latest installment, EW senior TV editor Gerrad Hall is joined by critic-at-large Leah Greenblatt, digital news writer Nick Romano and assistant features editor Mary Sollosi, who kick things off by tackling the more-than-a-year delayed A Quiet Place Part II.

Romano takes you inside the movie written and directed by John Krasinski, and starring Emily Blunt and Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy. Greenblatt contemplates whether the film's delayed release (a result of the COVID-19 pandemic) will keep audiences away. Our staff also gives you an update on plans for the threequel.

Emma Stone Cruella Emma Stone in 'Cruella' | Credit: Disney

For our own part 2, the team digs into Disney's Cruella, the live action villain origin story of Dalmatian-hating Cruella de Vil. The film stars Emma Stone as the titular baddie, pitting her opposite another Emma — Emma Thompson -—as the two take fashion to the extremes. How do Cruella and Baroness Von Hellman (Thompson), compare with Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and Andy (Anne Hathaway) in 2006's The Devil Wears Prada? Sollosi gives you the runway, um, rundown.

And finally, which villain does our team of experts think should next get the origin treatment? You might be surprised by some of their answers (Romano, especially, has an unexpected choice.)

Make an informed decision about what to watch over the holiday weekend with a help of EW experts, who explain all you need to know in the video, above.

