What to Watch: Another (sorta) star-studded Houseguest lineup on Celebrity Big Brother

Sooooo, the word "celebrity" may be pushing it a bit when it comes to this season of Celebrity Big Brother. But while names like Shanna Moakler, Miesha Tate, and Teddi Mellencamp may not exactly be A-list material, what matters most is what happens when the 11 victims contestants actually get locked in the house together. The last season of CBS' celebrity edition (back in 2019) featured fireworks on almost a nightly basis, and some of this season's players are already openly predicting fights to break out. As long as these (not so) famous faces bring the drama and the passion and the scheming and the backstabbing, then we will be more than satisfied. Besides, what else are we gonna watch… The Olympics? Puh-leeze! If you want to enjoy a show with real competitions, then you need to tune into the one that once featured a possessed pig named OTEV repeatedly vomiting all over the participants. That takes the gold, silver, and bronze in our books.